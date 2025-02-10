Football: Nyzier Fourqurean wins lawsuit, gains extra year of eligibility

About a month ago, All-American cornerback Ricardo Hallman announced he was returning to Madison for one last season with the Badgers. Then, last night, Nyzier Fourqurean announced he also would be returning to Madison for one last ride.

It was entirely expected that Fourqurean would be testing his shot at the draft in hopes of working his way onto an NFL roster. Fourqurean even participated in the Hula Bowl — a college football all-star game for NFL scouts to watch college. Some sources even allege that Fourqurean had the opportunity to speak with 13 scouts from different NFL teams while at the Hula Bowl.

But precedent was set after a ruling from the NCAA Division I Board of Directors granted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia an extra year of college eligibility via preliminary injunction — preserving the status quo before a final decision is made. Pavia argued that the seasons in which he played football at a community college should not count towards his collegiate eligibility.

Many college athletes, in turn, submitted similar eligibility requests. For now, this applies only to the 2025-26 season. Either way, Fourqurean may be able to stay in college for an extra season.

He argued to a U.S. district court in Wisconsin that he, like Pavia, spent time playing football outside of Division I — as he spent two seasons playing Division II football. He could’ve tested his luck at the NFL but decided to return to Madison for one last season.

With Fourqurean returning, the Badgers will not only get back a great player on the field but also an experienced veteran leader who can teach younger guys in the secondary.

The decision benefits the fans because they get to watch Fourqurean play again, but it also strengthens the roster in hopes of a rebound season. For any fans that were big Fourqurean supporters, specifically, they get to watch him for one last season as he goes on his last ride in a Badgers uniform.

Fourqurean also gets another opportunity to bolster his draft stock for 2026. It wasn’t particularly likely that Fourqurean was going to be a high pick – either in the later rounds or signed as an undrafted free agent. With an extra season, not only can Fourqurean have a great season to try and bolster his stock, but he will also have an extra year of experience that will get the attention of scouts – as experience is a key factor in draft decisions.