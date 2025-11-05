People of UW: Omar Shahin builds community through passion, purpose

Editor’s note: People of UW is a human interest series produced by The Badger Herald staff members. The series aims to highlight a student or student group at the University of Wisconsin making an impact on the campus community. These Q&As are lightly edited for clarity and style. This article has been updated to include information about an upcoming DLS event.

Please introduce yourself

My name is Omar, I’m from Virginia, and I’m a senior here! I am a microbiology and art history major. I am a first-year director for the Wisconsin Union Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS). It’s a very cool position, I get to do the outreach and logistics to bring special speakers to campus!

What is the Distinguished Lecture Series?

The DLS is an organization that brings people to campus to speak on topics that aren’t really spoken about. It’s a great way to foster community in the Madison area for marginalized demographics. All of the funding comes from the union, so all the things you buy at Badger Market and Rathskellar go towards bringing cool people to our campus!

What have been some of your goals for DLS as its Director?

My main goal as a director for DLS is to essentially do as much as we can with the resources that we are provided, because there are so many that go unseen. It is a unique spot to be in because in a lot of organizations, resources are a lot more limited, so my goal is to use them to my best ability to provide for the UW campus.

What is the importance of bringing people to lecture on campus?

There are so many areas of research and education that don’t often get spotlighted, so giving these people who work so hard on things that they are so passionate about, and letting their work be shown is so important. For example, there was one event we held last year with speaker Antoine Hunter, a deaf dancer from California. It was one of my first events, and it was really really cool seeing the entire deaf community in Madison show up to the event. It was sick that DLS was able to host a space for this group to share with the community through one of our events. Getting to see people’s life work is really awesome — it puts it all into perspective, how much good stuff is being done in the wake of all the negative news that we consume.

What are your responsibilities as the DLS Director with the Wisconsin Union. What do you typically do? Who do you work with?

I have an advisor named Will, whom I have meetings with every week to ensure that event coordination is going smoothly. We work together to manage committees that help bring people to campus. DLS has a number of committees, where students across campus can show up and give their input on speakers that our community wants to see. The main thing is focusing on doing events that are important to the committee — I see them as representing students at UW: what do they see as important? What issues deserve to be addressed? I personally do a lot of communication with agents, contract work and outreach to other organizations to collaborate on events.

What led you to this role? Did you have any influences or experiences that made you want to get involved?

Sophomore year there was an event hosted by DLS where they brought Jane Goodall to speak. I love Jane Goodall, I love everything she has done. Watching her speak, and wondering who put this on and made this happen inspired me to join DLS and do something similar. Later that year, I applied for associate director and now, as a director, I get to watch my work pay off in the form of students and people from the surrounding Madison communities coming to watch these important people speak.

How does this position align with what you do academically or hope to do professionally?

Juggling all of the different pieces and parts that come with organizing and carrying out events for as many as 1,000+ people has taught me that there’s no such thing as wasted time. Taking the time to put in so much hard work for a single occasion, to ensure that everything runs smoothly on the day of the event, really opened my eyes to how important readiness is, and I apply this to other aspects of my life.

What has been your favorite or most rewarding experience as the DLS Director on campus?

When John Green came to campus last year, I thought it was really rewarding to see all the hard work that the entire community put in to make that happen. There was a kid in the audience who looked really, really happy to be there. And in general, seeing kids at the events is super rewarding. It’s awesome that we get to provide these experiences for them that can be so pivotal for impressionable children.

How can UW students get involved or interact with the Distinguished Lecture Series? Are there any upcoming opportunities?

First off, we do multiple events every semester, so pop out to those if they interest you. We hold committees every week, and anyone can go. Come prepared with nominations and ideas for events and speakers, and to have fun with people who share a common goal with yourself. It’s a great opportunity to speak with people outside your social bubble, and form a community. There are also so many other opportunities inside the Wisconsin Union, which I highly recommend. You can find out more information on our website.

For those interested, the DLS will host a Q&A with drag perfomer Trixie Mattel Nov. 20 at Shannon Hall.