People of UW: Founder and President of The Vault talks building community through fashion and creativity

Editor’s note: People of UW is a human interest series produced by The Badger Herald staff members. The series aims to highlight a student or student group at the University of Wisconsin making an impact on the campus community. These Q&As are lightly edited for clarity and style.

Tell us about yourself.

My name is Melina Zarboulas, and I am the president and founder of The Vault. I’m from Long Island, New York, and I’m currently a senior studying Information and Computer Science, along with a certificate in Digital Studies.

What is The Vault?

Sometimes I feel like I mischaracterize The Vault when I say it’s just a student club. It’s really more like a mini professional organization, providing a fantastic community for students to explore their academic interests in the fashion industry. It also allows them to express themselves creatively with freedom and perspective.

On your website, we found that The Vault has many committees that do different things. Could you talk to me about those committees and how your organization operates?

Absolutely! The committee system is vital to The Vault. We pride ourselves on allowing students to focus on various mini-industries under the fashion umbrella. For example, even if you’re studying business and don’t have a direct connection to fashion, you can get involved in areas like finance or marketing. If you’re more creatively inclined, you might join the journalism committee or help with planning our fashion shows, photography, or videography. This system helps students find a place within The Vault, whether they want to take on leadership roles or just participate casually.

What led you to create an organization like this, and why do you do it?

I wanted to create an environment that didn’t rely on a strict executive board. In other organizations, I felt it was difficult to engage unless you were part of the leadership team. The Vault aims to break that barrier, offering students a chance to be part of a larger community regardless of their background or experience. We’ve successfully allowed members to take on leadership roles or start from scratch and build their portfolios!

What makes The Vault different from other fashion organizations?

Our focus on the overlap with other industries sets us apart. We host a variety of events and bring in speakers from outside the fashion world. For example, we have a speaker coming from PetSmart to discuss business insights that are useful across various sectors. The community at The Vault fosters friendships among students with diverse backgrounds, united by their desire for a creative space. Our fashion shows also incorporate educational components. Unlike traditional runway shows, we aim for interactivity and learning, focusing on themes like literature, technology, or sustainability.

Does The Vault host any events, and do you have any coming up?

Yes! This semester has been packed with exciting partnerships and events. We’ve collaborated with Shopbop, a local retailer, discussing topics like influencer marketing. We’re also bringing in a president from LVMH, which will be fascinating. Recently, we hosted a model scouting event with an international agency, connecting students with modeling opportunities. Our upcoming fashion show will be particularly special; it’s themed around Grimm’s Fairy Tales, exploring their darker, original versions. We’ll have a narrator sharing these stories, and the Madison Philharmonic choir will perform modern renditions while models walk the runway, blending fashion, music, and literature in a unique way.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve done so far?

One of the most rewarding moments has been receiving gratitude from members for the community we’ve created. Seeing friendships form among people who previously didn’t know each other is incredibly fulfilling. Campus involvement is crucial during college, and knowing that The Vault facilitates these connections brings me great joy.

How can students get involved with the vault?

We have three tiers of involvement. First, students can join as general members by paying dues, which grants access to all events like fashion shows and workshops. For those looking to engage more, we recommend joining a committee, allowing for project-based involvement tailored to their interests. Lastly, we have a leadership team where anyone can pitch an idea and take on a more active role in planning and running committees.

Do you plan to continue working in some area of fashion after graduation?

I’m not entirely sure yet, but this past summer, I interned in data analytics and marketing at LVMH. My studies in school are technical, but I also want to maintain my artistic side. I probably want to blend both aspects in my career. I’m drawn to organizations with international ties, which is something I hope to pursue further. Ultimately, I’ll go wherever the wind takes me!