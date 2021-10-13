Editor’s note: People of Madison is a weekly series produced by Digital Features Associate Dylan Wijas. The series — published online and on our social media accounts — aims to highlight a student at UW making an impact on the campus community. These Q&As are lightly edited for clarity and style.

ALYSSA BOKOTEY

Why did you decide on these majors?

I was the type to hop around from major to major. I have been in every school at UW, except for the Journalism and Business School. I knew I hated my chemistry classes and wanted to embark on a journey centered around a major that actively interested me. I took a community nonprofit leadership class within the School of Human Ecology and instantly loved the content and energy within the major. The entire major revolves around the engagement and facilitation of social change. I chose environmental studies as well because I care a lot about the environment in relation to food systems and policies centered around food access and consumption.



What is PAVE?

Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment is a student organization on campus dedicated to uplifting survivors and preventing violence. Within campus specifically, the focus is on sexual and domestic violence as well as stalking. We are responsible for many of the workshops held in order to raise awareness on the subject and provide useful strategies to intervene when necessary. We have a lot of resources for folks including support groups. I act as the volunteer coordinator for PAVE, which entails being the liaison between PAVE and the rest of the student body. I am specifically in charge of the volunteer leadership program aimed at training volunteers in sexual assault interventions and dialogue around sexual assault.



Why do you think that organizations like PAVE are essential to college campuses?

Sexual assault statistics are jarring, to say the least. They will not improve unless we do something about it. Through the work of PAVE, we are aiming for institutional change in order to get to the root of the problem. We are discussing the possibility of running these workshops earlier with younger populations with the Madison Metropolitan School District, in order to combat sexual and domestic violence and stalking. Without organizations like PAVE, we do not have a clear vision of a violence-free future. Right now, it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. More importantly than ever, we need to promote safeguarding against sexual assault and violence.