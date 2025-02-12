Written by Badgers: A guide to literary releases by UW alumni, faculty

The University of Wisconsin’s Creative Writing Department is one of the nation’s few fully funded programs in creative writing. Historically and presently, it has produced talented and accomplished writers.

Many UW students may hope to read the works of fellow Badgers, whether they studied in Wisconsin for their undergraduate or graduate degrees, were fellows associated with the department or are even current faculty. But, it can be difficult to discover a comprehensive list of recent or upcoming works from said authors.

This article exists to help with that very issue — The Badger Herald has conducted research and reached out to the Creative Writing Department to find recent and upcoming releases.

Recent releases

Works released by UW alumni or faculty members in 2023 and 2024 include:

Alisha Dietzman’s “Sweet Movie,” a poetry collection released in October 2023. A National Poetry Series winner, the works in Sweet Movie echo the controversial 1974 film of the same name as they explore religious masochism and the struggles of women within and outside of faith communities.

“Organs of Little Importance,” Adrienne Chung’s debut poetry collection, was released in October 2023. Another National Poetry Series winner, this collection details the various small yet meaningful details that clutter one’s mind, reaching across various realms of thought to create a cohesive collection of works.

Alison Thumel’s “Architect,” also a collection of poems, was released in April 2024 as Thumel’s debut work. Taking inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture, Thumel explores grief and tragedy through the confines of buildings and those who inhabit – or inhabited – them.

Danez Smith released their fourth poetry collection, “Bluff,” in August 2024. Hailing from the Twin Cities, Smith’s works look toward the ambiguous future and discuss how one can pursue a meaningful existence despite the innumerable complications of the modern world.

Rounding up the list of poetry collections is Ajibola Tolase’s “2000 Blacks,” released in September 2024. Exploring the deeply nuanced migration from Africa, Tolase’s works paint portraits of Africa’s history and the complicated dynamics of family relationships.

Recent short story collections include Ada Zhang’s “The Sorrows of Others,” released in May 2023. Zhang’s debut collection concerns what it means to be an “outsider” — and how the phrase’s definition manifests itself in different forms and contexts.

Jamel Brinkley’s second book, “Witness,” was released in October 2023 and was a Pen/Faulkner Award for Fiction finalist. Containing 10 stories scattered throughout New York City, the collection explores the meaning and consequences of witnessing the world around us.

Set in contemporary Botswana is Gothataone Moeng’s “Call and Response,” a debut short story collection released in February 2024. Focused on the lives of ordinary families in a world evolving around them, Moeng’s works center around women who venture past societal norms and expectations.

Lastly, Marcela Fuentes released “Malas” — a Good Morning America Book Club Pick — in June 2024. Fuentes’ debut celebrates Tejano culture and community through two protagonists navigating the past and futures of their lives.

Upcoming releases

There are also many works for those who have read the above works or are otherwise interested in future publications from Badgers, including:

Current MFA Candidate for Poetry Patrycja Humienik will be releasing her debut poetry collection, “Anchor Baby,” in March 2025. Humienik’s debut collection will discuss belonging — and perhaps the lack thereof — in immigrant communities.

Steven Espada Dawson’s “Late to the Search Party” releases on May 6. Dawson’s debut poetry collection will be chronicled in four sections dancing between the poet’s life and memories, focused on the tragedies and beauties of being part of a family.

Current fellow Rickey Fayne’s debut novel, “The Devil Three Times,” will become available on May 13. Fayne’s work will concern multiple generations of a Black family in West Tennessee, particularly their continued encounters with the Devil.

Other upcoming works from UW faculty to keep an eye out on are Amy Quan Barry’s “The Unveiling,” a novel releasing around October 2025, Erika Meitner’s “Assembled Audience” and Nate Marshall’s “Married or Buried,” poetry collections slated for Fall 2026 and Alison C. Rollins’ “Outside: Fieldnotes for Living Beyond Survival,” an essay collection releasing in 2026.

As the lengthy lists above indicate, the mid-2020s are an incredibly active period for authors associated with UW. Whether through novels or collections, Badgers past and present remain dedicated to the literary arts — and students hoping to find a meaningful work to read have a bountiful collection of books from within the university itself.