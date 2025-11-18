The in-between: Navigating the period separating giving thanks and spreading holiday cheer

The “in-between” time of year is almost upon us, as it remains a strange no-man’s-land between Thanksgiving break, finals season and the long awaited winter break. One week you’re traveling home for Thanksgiving, next you’re thrown back onto campus for an exam season. This time of year sparks a lot of emotional confusion. Should you be grateful? Should you begin to feel festive? Should you be focusing on classes and final exam grades? Welcome to the annual seasonal limbo.

The seasonal identity crisis begins the day after Thanksgiving. You enjoyed your time watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and sat down for a feast with your family (who you aren’t sure know of your political affiliation just yet). As the night wraps up, you have a short weekend ahead of you and eventually head back to campus on Monday, or sooner if you’re dying to get out of your families’ house.

Turkey leftovers sit in the fridge, ready to be eaten for the next 2-3 business weeks. However, Christmas decorations are seemingly put up instantly after Thanksgiving is over. Do you finish the rest of the pumpkin pie in that Tupperware? Or do you hang up the wreath? The mix of sad fall-themed decorations and the stockings over your fireplace are an interior design disaster.

Not only is the in-between time confusing, but social expectations don’t help struggling and stressed out college students. Thanksgiving asks you to be reflective and present with friends and family. Immediately after, December comes around the corner to demand cheerfulness, generosity, and spirit. Meanwhile, you’re just trying to remember which of your final exams comes up first. You’re most likely calculating the lowest possible exam grade you can pull off in order to pass your class as soon as you can.

Coming back to campus for two weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break is an emotional whirlwind. You might be forcing yourself to listen to holiday hits on your way to class to get into spirit, yet the feelings of academic dread loom over your Canvas page and Outlook inbox. You miss the family and hometown friends who you just reunited with over the previous break. Instead of being calm and cozy, you have to endure two more weeks of draining work and cold walks across campus.

Capitalism’s confusing holiday timeline makes planning for the holidays even more confusing as well. Black Friday bleeds into Cyber Monday and eventually you’re drowning in sale emails on the next great hoodie or gift idea. Juggling the pressure to start gift shopping and the struggle to think of good presents is the cherry on top of exam season. Additionally, every store skips straight to ornaments and lights hanging up after Thanksgiving ends. There is no emotional readiness to prepare for the holiday change.

The in-between weeks of the year serve as a timely emotional vibe check. You feel a mix of gratefulness, exhaustion, and stress revolving around balancing holidays with classes. There’s a moment where you realize that time feels completely fabricated between the dates of Nov. 26th and Dec. 10th.

However, there’s a joy with the in-between. It’s a time to embrace the limbo, with cozier weather on the way and half-committed decorations up around your bedroom. The slow shift into winter reminds us to rest, reset, and not pick a holiday mood just yet. Scared of not having your gift ship on time? Don’t worry, you can use the classic ‘I’m a broke college student’ excuse and your family won’t mind.

The stress of finals are inevitable, so embracing fun study locations can help your academic comeback to end the semester. Libraries and cafes around campus will have decor and music to remind you that the end is near. It wouldn’t hurt to play a couple Christmas tunes in your AirPods as you email your professor for an extension for your missing assignment.

It can be fun to celebrate the messy, transitional weirdness of the in-between season. Whether it’s a Christmas movie mid study session or treating yourself to a peppermint mocha, solutions to the limbo season are possible. You can also book a flight or bus ride home earlier in order to build up the excitement of finals ending. Don’t forget to text your family and ask them what they want under the tree this year!

The season of festive jingles, exam cramming and sheer exhaustion is on its way whether you like it or not. Throw away those gourds and orange sweaters, folks; it’s time to trade them out for textbooks and holiday garland. The in-between serves as a time to transition into new decor and spirit. Eat that cold stuffing your mom packed for you, and listen to Christmas songs at the same time … there aren’t any rules!

Overall, don’t stress about fitting into either holiday, just exist in your own personal cozy and confused mood. This chaotic stretch will serve as a time to get the exam grades you dream of and rush off campus as soon as possible. Once finals end, you’re immediately free to enter holiday mode-naps, snacks and festive cheer await.