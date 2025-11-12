Men wish they could braid friendship bracelets, so they make fantasy leagues

Men wish they could braid friendship bracelets. I believe they really do. But somewhere between “expressing feelings” and “Go Birds,” the wires got crossed.

So instead, they invented fantasy football — an emotionally repressed arts and crafts project disguised as sports management.

Every September, men across the country gather in virtual rooms to form digital teams of men they do not know, to compete against other digital teams of men they also do not know — all managed by their actual friends, the only people they will text consistently all year.

It’s less a game than an emotional support structure.

Men needed a way to say, “I miss you, let’s catch up,” so they created an elaborate system involving trades, spreadsheets and an app that sends push notifications about hamstring injuries.

It’s a support group in disguise. A group chat that says, “Hey, I care about you being my friend,” but louder and with more caps lock. Every “YOU’RE TRASH BRO” is just male dialect for “How are you holding up?”

And it works! The league gives men something to center their life around. They can’t just text, “Thinking of you,” but they can text, “Your tight end’s out, idiot.” Emotional proximity, achieved.

It’s a beautiful workaround. Every Sunday, millions of men sit in synchronized silence watching separate TVs, united in mutual agony. They check their scores. They refresh. They spiral. It’s basically astrology for dudes, except everyone’s Mercury is always in retrograde because their kicker missed a 43-yarder.

Fantasy football is also the last piece of evidence of ritualized male communication. The league chat is the modern campfire. It’s where they roast each other, confess life updates accidentally and bond over the shared trauma of benching someone who then drops 30 points.

Some men get therapy — others draft Travis Kelce. Both involve projection, organization and at least one person who thinks they’re in control.

And sure, women have their own collective hobbies, like brunch, matching tattoos, collectively trashing each other’s exes, but fantasy football is unique in its commitment to camouflage.

It’s an emotional support group that refuses to be self-aware. The league will schedule a two-hour draft and still pretend it’s not about hanging out, it’s just business. They’ll order wings, talk “strategy,” and never once admit that this is their version of a weekly “Wine Wednesday.”

By Week 10, nobody even remembers who’s in first place. It’s not about football anymore. It’s about the ritual — the trolling, the banter, the familiar comfort of arguing over absolutely nothing meaningful.

If women braid friendship bracelets to say “we’re connected,” men build entire fantasy rosters to say, “please never stop texting me.”

Of course, they’d never phrase it that way. They’ll call it “league loyalty” or “competitive spirit.” But deep down, it’s emotional Jenga. The game is secondary. The group chat is the point.

And when the season ends, there’s a quiet mourning, not for football, but for the excuse. The camaraderie goes into hibernation until the next draft. Until there’s a new reason to keep the thread alive.

Fantasy leagues are just friendship bracelets that require Wi-Fi and emotional repression. And that’s fine! Men found a system that works for them — hide your affection behind a 12-team PPR format, and nobody gets weird about it.

Because when you think about it, the fantasy league isn’t fantasy at all — it’s just friendship, with more work.