Rating summer jobs based on how much they wasted my time

There’s something insulting about a job that wastes your time and pays you $7.00 an hour. Summer jobs are marketed as “time fulfilling” and “good experience,” but most of them just tested my patience, delayed my sleep schedule and gave me weird tan lines. So in honor of every time I said “no worries!” when there were, in fact, many worries, here’s a definitive rating of summer jobs based on how much of my time, and probably everyone from the ages of 16-25, they completely and unapologetically wasted.

1. Retail Associate

Time wasted: 7/10 – could have been writing my memoir

Retail time is not real time. I once worked an eight-hour shift and looked at the clock, thinking it had to have been at least three hours. It had been 40 minutes. Half my time was spent standing at the register pretending not to check my phone every two minutes. The other half was sighing as customers would ask questions like “is this on sale?” while clearly holding a tag that said sale.

Could I have been doing something else with my life? Yes. Did I? No. Retail won this battle.

2. Camp Counselor

Time wasted: 8.5/10 – paid in free meals and children screaming

Whether it is at a day or an overnight camp, chasing sticky children around in the sun never gets easier as those slow weeks pass on. There’s a special kind of time distortion that happens at camp. You wake up at 6:30 a.m., and by 8:30 a.m. you feel like you’ve lived an entire day by the time the kids get off the bus. You cannot check your phone, sit down or make it through snack hour without a kid asking if you’re 50 years old (I’m 20).

Where did the hours go? Into the abyss. And the worst part? The kids were kind of cute.

3. Lifeguard

Time wasted: 6/10 – stared at water, dissociated for weeks

People think that lifeguarding is one of the more useful jobs to have as it applies practical skills. While that may be true, I don’t think I’ve ever had to apply those skills while watching my neighbors swim in their kiddie pool for their 10th birthday.

Being a lifeguard is boring with consequences. In the off chance you zone out for maybe three seconds, a six-year-old might faceplant off the diving board.

Yea, I was a lifeguard. I was awake, but I was definitely not living the summer lifestyle.

4. Babysitter

Time wasted: 5/10 – Honestly, this could go either way

Sometimes you get the dream babysitting gig: an easy, tired 3-year-old, an ipad and $20 per hour. Other times, your kid will deliver you a mud cake while its three other siblings are screaming and riling the dog up.

Babysitting is definitely a gamble. You either feel like you’re getting away with something (free dinner, easy cash, a comfortable couch), or you’re being emotionally routed by a 4-year-old who refuses to brush their teeth because they don’t feel like it.

Sometimes time flew. Sometimes, it stood still while Bluey played for the fourth hour straight.

5. Ice Cream Server

Time wasted: 6.5 – slow shift, fast meltdowns (the ice cream and me)

There is no faster way to lose an afternoon than to serve double scoops to indecisive children for five hours while the speaker plays Today’s Top Hits on repeat until you’ve memorized the top 100 songs in the country.

Yes, I got free ice cream. No it wasn’t worth watching ten people in a row ask for samples of every single flavor before choosing vanilla.

Time passed weirdly here. Either the line wrapped around the block and you aged 10 years, or there were no customers at all and you stood there staring into the waffle cone bin, questioning your existence.

6. Office Intern

Time wasted: 4/10 – got dressed up to open PDF’s and act professional

Internship? Oh, no. More like sitting in a desk chair trying not to fall asleep at seven in the morning. You could spend 90% of this job opening and closing the same Google Doc, waiting for someone to give a task that never came. When I did get something, it was something like “organize this massive spreadsheet” until further notice.

I became scarily good at pretending to look busy. I once spent a few hours debating on what I should get for lunch, I just ended up going home. My greatest performance? Sipping coffee, while going through my spam emails, hoping to find a good sale or an internship acceptance for next summer.

In theory, this job was a great experience. In practice, I stared at an Excel sheet and wondered how people do this for their entire lives.

Final Thoughts:

Was the money worth it? Sure. Sometimes. But mostly, I just gained headaches, coffee addictions and the ability to look busy while doing absolutely nothing. These jobs didn’t just waste my time, they taught me that time is a construct, and sometimes that construct involves selling ice cream to someone in a fedora who tipped 8 cents.

Note to self: add to resume “time management” — in the sense that I survived it.