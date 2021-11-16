We’ve all come home in the evening and scrounged our bins and cabinets for the perfect late night snack, though you never really know exactly what that snack will be until you spot it hidden behind all of the healthy options.

You gaze at the Cheez-Its which are always a classic, and the sour patch watermelon which could hit on a sunny day. But you know the smell and taste of a hot bowl of mac ‘n cheese would be a treat like no other.

And not just any mac ‘n cheese — Annie’s undeniable white cheddar shells. The perfect amount of powdered cheese and chewy shells that cling to your tongue like an octopus tentacle. The sound of the spoon stirring the full stick of butter you plopped in the pot to finalize the gooey masterpiece. A real afternoon delight. Are you drooling yet?

My personal obsession with these little shells began long before I set foot on campus.

Did anybody else purposefully make plans after elementary school and middle school to hang out with the kid that had the immense pantry full of wondrous snacks? Or is that just me?

The friend who you know would let you pig out the entire four hour playdate because she knew all you had at your house was left over fish and gluten free muffins? From Scooby-Doo fruit snacks to Xtra Cheddar Goldfish, I would think about this day all week.

So I remember going over to my friend’s house and smelling the irresistible Annie’s mac ‘n cheese cooking on the stove that very first time. Her mother poured us glasses of apple juice and got out bowls twice the size of our stomachs because she knew we would eat the entire pot of noodles.

That’s when I knew I was going to make her house my second home.

I feel like as a community, we all should take a moment to praise this pasta for its sensational taste and magical ways. It’s held us up through our raging hangovers and calmed our nerves after a final exam. It’s helped us build relationships with friends by just being on the counter when someone comes over (because we all know the snacks at a hangout have to be elite for the rest of the evening to go well).

For those of you who are reading this and think I’m an insane carbs lover, you’re not wrong. BUT you will understand why I feel so strongly about this certain delight if you taste this snack for yourself.

The college life can be stressful, and we all need to treat ourselves once in a while. Instead of paying for a fancy dinner you know you’ll be broke after, run to your nearest grocery store and try these shells for yourself. And just a heads up — I do go every Tuesday to pick some up for myself so try to get there before then or they honestly might be all out of stock.

Thank you Annie’s mac ‘n cheese. I love you.