Ahhhh yes, 2021. This fall semester is a first for many Badgers out there.

Not only is it the first semester of college for the freshmen this year, but, if we’re being honest, it’s also the first time any sophomores have gone to college too.

These poor bastards had none of the traditional college experiences that many upperclassmen had during their freshman year. Football games, Thirsty Thursdays, Feet-stuff Fridays, they missed out on all of it!

So, my friends, it’s time to make up for that lost time. Every chance you get to do something remotely fun, go for it. No more missing out on bar hopping with friends, huge frat hangouts or Feet-stuff Fridays (the most important one).

To help facilitate an absolutely abominable year of school, I will let you guys in on one of my favorite ways to hype up my week — pre-gaming discussions.

I understand that this might sound like a bad idea at first, and admittedly there are a lot of ways that this could hypothetically go wrong. BUT, when it goes right, it goes RIGHT.

When you can take something as dead as an O-Chem discussion and turn it into something as fun as a Feet-stuff Friday, it just feels so good.

Okay, so the first thing you do is to make sure that you take the tab about 30 minutes before the discussion section starts.

Oh — what? You did know that I meant to pre-game with acid, right?

LMAOOOOOOOO. Bro, making up for lost time means ABSOLUTELY sending it, and that means substituting alcohol for acid when pre-gaming discussions.

Trust me, the conversations that can be had in “these discussions” are insane. You can get into some super deep conversations with your hot TA from Berlin named Felix or work up the courage to make fun of the kid who wears that Michigan sweatshirt every single day.

Honestly, the possibilities are endless for this method, and you don’t even have to have that big of a group in on it! It’s almost more fun to do by yourself, so if you’re one of those loser sophomores who didn’t meet anyone last year this is perfect for you!

So there’s my two cents as to why pre-gaming discussions are an absolute must this semester!

Now take this advice with a grain of salt though. Remember how I was talking about those poor sophomores who haven’t really been to college yet?

Yeah, I’m one of them. I know nothing about this city or about having fun in general. I don’t know what to do here and I’m actually very scared. Have fun though guys. 🙁