At the end of the beginning of a long week, you can find me cuddled up in my peejers (also known as my regular clothes), drinking a bottle — I mean glass — of Riley’s finest $3 red blend, typing vigorously into my notes app and striking comedic gold for the seventh time that day.

Being the Banter Editeur (sp?) [haha kidding] ain’t easy, folks. It’s funny idea after funny idea after terrible listicle after garbage fire shit posts, and it’s honestly exhausting!!! SO, I keep about seven unfinished articles in Google Docs at all time, along with this wittle wist of iconic headlines in case I need to pitch on the fly.

These were sad, little duds that either I had no motivation to write myself or my writers couldn’t muster up the courage to break societal expectations and create a damn hoot and effing holler!

Burned out student feels replenished after 48-hour spring breakBurned-out student Josh Wilson thanks the University of Wisconsin for their generous 48-hour spring break this year that allowed him Read…

Without further ado, I’ll provide you a little looksies into my brain, my notes app and my deepest, fattest secrets.

“I wish I was you:” An ode to your high school peers who are now engaged

Google ads algorithm finds you’re “depressed” and “obsessed with TikTok”

SAD is ending … why do I still feel sad?

It’s true! I found love through the Safer Badgers app bluetooth notification settings!

Thank God! Study finds 2021 significantly better than 2020 Subhead: Just as imagined, the pandemic, political tensions and your crippling loneliness have seriously toned down this year

LinkedIndie: Living in a world post-Plaza Editor’s note: I really actually wanted to write this one, but I’m lazyyy #rip #longislands

Finding friends freshmen year: It’s possible! Subhead: Talking to Der Rathskeller employees or visiting your TA’s office hours are a great place to start!

A year in COVID reflection: Coming to terms with the fact you have nothing to prove after the pandemic Editor’s note: Started this, had no content, sadly based off true events

Student journalist realizes no one reads articles, should create catchier titles Editor’s note: Also based off true events

Accept it: Journalism majors are just soft-core theatre kids Editor’s note: Not even that funny, just true

In defense of the Oxford comma: Why journalism majors are classless and stupid Editor’s note: See above note

Girl who says healing frequencies fix everything tells you to “chill out” Editor’s note: It’s me, I’m Girl

People stopped swiping up on my Snapchat stories, so I started writing for Banter Editor’s note: Fuck, it’s me, I’m I

Regret not buying that Ronald Reagan plate at Goodwill? Blame it on capitalism!

Trader Joe’s customer discovers relationship with employee was company policyRecently I found myself in such an entanglement that I’m honestly surprised John Hughes hasn’t called my personal number yet. Read…

So … ya … these were the good ones. I begged my writers to pitch their own junk.

Next up? Someone who is way funnier than me and also should write for banter more but has “serious” “stuff” to do. Boy oh boy do I wish I could venture into HER notes app … KT HAR-D!!!::::::

Fuck, marry, kill: Congress edition

Girlfriend whose boyfriend tells her ‘Fair enough’ on regular basis reaches breaking point Subhead: ‘Every time he says it I lose a year of my life’ girlfriend says

Point Counter Point: Toes Subhead: Point: Good, footsy is timeless and invaluable flirting method, counter point: G ross, stop it

Performative equity task force gets nothing done, everyone super surprised Subhead: Weirdly optimistic yt people have become jaded

Investigative piece: To what extent did Twitter kill Prince Phillip Subhead: It’s not immoral to think about if you don’t think about it that way 😉

Game show alert: Vase or No Vase Subhead: Super fun household game where you pick things out at home and decide if they could be a vase or not

List of potential band names, 2020-21 school year Subhead: Honorable mentions: Moon Sexism, Politicians in Short- Sleeved Shirts, Lil’ Benign Tumor, Midwest Emo

The Girls Will Do It: A list of things Katie Hardie wants to do with her friends this year Subhead: The thing is they might not but they definitely could

Girl who keeps trying to recreate obscure band posters from the eighties stops trying to

An Ode to Steve Kornacki: Tap me like you tap the big board

Alrightyyyy, that’s a wrap! If you liked this, keep an eye out for my next article, “SNL Sketch Ideaz” or “Funny Roommate Quotes.”