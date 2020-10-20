 

 

Across
2. How you might video call someone in a rush?
4. You might find ghosts, ghouls and Yung Gravy here
6. Fictional character, Dr. ____
7. The last name of this crossword author
9. Said on Zoom, “Can ____ hear me okay?”
10. Blackhole, Black Panther, Black ____
12. How you might video call a past significant other?
13. ____ off of that (discussion post-intro)
16. The clothes you wear to lecture
17. How you might video call someone on a sports league?
Down
1. BB____Ultra
3. What you might get after eating beans
5. Super soaker, Super Mario, Super ____
7. How you might video call someone in a plane?
8. Said on Zoom, “I don’t have a great ____”
11. Miss Keisha, Miss Piggy, Miss ____
12. What Cardi B and Meg might call the “punch” at a party?
14. Another word for pigs
15. Another word for no

 

 

 

 

 

 

Answers:

Across: 2 – zoom, 4 – freakfest, 6 – who, 7 – schlosser, 9 – everyone, 10 – livesmatter, 12 – webex, 13 – piggybacking, 16 – pajamas, 17 – teams

Down: 1 – collaborate, 3 – gas, 5 – spreader, 7 – skype, 8 – connection , 11 – rona, 12 – wap, 14 – pigs, 15 – nay