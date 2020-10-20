Across 2. How you might video call someone in a rush? 4. You might find ghosts, ghouls and Yung Gravy here 6. Fictional character, Dr. ____ 7. The last name of this crossword author 9. Said on Zoom, “Can ____ hear me okay?” 10. Blackhole, Black Panther, Black ____ 12. How you might video call a past significant other? 13. ____ off of that (discussion post-intro) 16. The clothes you wear to lecture 17. How you might video call someone on a sports league?

Down 1. BB____Ultra 3. What you might get after eating beans 5. Super soaker, Super Mario, Super ____ 7. How you might video call someone in a plane? 8. Said on Zoom, “I don’t have a great ____” 11. Miss Keisha, Miss Piggy, Miss ____ 12. What Cardi B and Meg might call the “punch” at a party? 14. Another word for pigs 15. Another word for no