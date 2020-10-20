|
|
|Across
|2.
|How you might video call someone in a rush?
|4.
|You might find ghosts, ghouls and Yung Gravy here
|6.
|Fictional character, Dr. ____
|7.
|The last name of this crossword author
|9.
|Said on Zoom, “Can ____ hear me okay?”
|10.
|Blackhole, Black Panther, Black ____
|12.
|How you might video call a past significant other?
|13.
|____ off of that (discussion post-intro)
|16.
|The clothes you wear to lecture
|17.
|How you might video call someone on a sports league?
|
|
|
|Down
|1.
|BB____Ultra
|3.
|What you might get after eating beans
|5.
|Super soaker, Super Mario, Super ____
|7.
|How you might video call someone in a plane?
|8.
|Said on Zoom, “I don’t have a great ____”
|11.
|Miss Keisha, Miss Piggy, Miss ____
|12.
|What Cardi B and Meg might call the “punch” at a party?
|14.
|Another word for pigs
|15.
|Another word for no
Answers:
Across: 2 – zoom, 4 – freakfest, 6 – who, 7 – schlosser, 9 – everyone, 10 – livesmatter, 12 – webex, 13 – piggybacking, 16 – pajamas, 17 – teams
Down: 1 – collaborate, 3 – gas, 5 – spreader, 7 – skype, 8 – connection , 11 – rona, 12 – wap, 14 – pigs, 15 – nay