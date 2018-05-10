This Bucky couldn't jump around. His feet were glued to the floor. Angela Peterson /The Badger Herald

A Bucky on Parade statue was found in the water at James Madison Park shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a news report by WISC.

The statue, one of more than 80 placed around Madison this week, was found in the beach area of the park.

Gophers, Huskers and Wolverines have all been questioned in connection with the crime.

The act of vandalism is currently under investigation and officials have stated that anyone found or claiming responsibility for the crime will face tentative charges of criminal damage to property.