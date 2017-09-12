“Hi I am the Pillsbury Doughboy, I just woke up from a six month coma.”

“Where did I put my shirt?”

“I think you are ridiculously handsome for a member of management.”

“Gonna be honest, I’m really drunk”

“Gonna be honest, I’m not drunk.”

“I think I should get a tattoo.”

“I think I should get another tattoo.”

“Nickelback isn’t that bad.”

“I think I can cover Shrekfest on camera.”

Shrekfest 2017: Jeremy's Return Shrek fans gather in the swamp for Shrekfest, but Jeremy Frodl fought through the mud for fresh takes Posted by The Badger Herald on уторак 12. септембар 2017.

“I have an opinion on that.”

“I should remove these tattoos.”

“I think I’ll take a selfie while shitting.”

“Wanna take this back to your place so I can vomit on your couch?”

“I love you.”