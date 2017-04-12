Here’s how it all unfolded …

I went to rent a bike from Madison B-Cycle, but since they were all in storage, I went for a run instead. I ended up at Lake Monona and before I knew it I was halfway around … or so I thought. Turns out I still had 3 miles to go before I reached the halfway point.

A 13-step guide from what I learned on the journey. One for every mile!

1. The lake loop is kind of a misnomer. You can hardly see the lake during most of the run.

2. There’s a ton of cool parks scattered around the edge of Lake Monona.

3. The houses on the lake are super cute.

4. Take it one step at a time. It’s the only way.

5. You will catch your second, third, fourth and fifth winds, no matter how much you believe otherwise.

6. When the end is in sight, there is still about 6 miles to go.

7. A small step ahead is better than no step at all.

8. You will feel like you’re going to have a heart attack on several occasions.

9. When the sun shone through the clouds, I gained an extra burst of energy.

10. Stretch when you’re done.

11. Finishing feels as good as you think it will.

12. Lake Monona sure is a lot bigger than it seems.

13. You can do anything you set your mind to.