Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

‘The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers’ premiers at Bartell Theatre

Madison Public Theater brings two forgotten idols of the Great Depression to light
by Akhilesh Peddi
October 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy of the Bartell Theater
New York Herald-Tribune reporter, Helen Worden (Julia Verstraete), attempts to grab peak inside Collyer Mansion. October 7, 2024

One brother has all his faculties but not the mind, the other brother has a mind but not the faculties — at the Bartell Theater, Madison Public Theatre brings the story of two brothers in 1900s Harlem “The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers” to life this week.

Based on a true story, the drama follows two brothers, Homer and Langley Collyer, in 1930s New York known for their uncommon habits of hoarding and seclusion.

The two brothers decide to seclude themselves from society in their house stacked with over 150 tons of collected items, including 14 pianos protected by booby traps. Soon, societal evasion and exceptional hoarding skills would garner large crowds in front of their house.

Advertisements

The play, written and directed by Finn Gallagher, a board member of the Madison Theater Company, touches on the effect social media and the COVID-19 pandemic had on our lives.

“This wasn’t my initial thought but one of the cast members pointed it out. [The play] spirals out of control,” Gallagher said. “The more they try to seclude themselves, the more interest they gain. It comes down to the self-imposed isolation people had during [the COVID-19 pandemic] and the visibility people have due to social media.”

Gallagher expresses that social media, while serving a purpose, is not a great thing in the end. He points to the play and how social media enhances a particular evil desire people possess.

“[Social media] is not a great thing,” Gallagher said. “The big takeaway is that [the play] is a sinister story of people’s desire to stare and ogle others who are different.”

Another aspect of the play is the idea of free will shown to the audience through the two brothers.

Homer, suffering from hemorrhages, is confined to a wheelchair and has no control over the story, living at the will of the younger brother, Langley, who believes that he as an individual has no control over the things around him.

However, Michael Kelley, one of the cast members who plays young Langley Collyer, points out that the older brother has narrative control though no real control of the events around him.

“He who has control over their lives has no narrative control and the play is happening to him,” Kelley said.

It dislodges the viewer from their perception of events, unveiling the fine line between the truth and the narrated truth. Both brothers undergo the same events but with two different experiences, each believing their narration to be truer than the other’s.

“The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers” shows the audience that having different opinions does not make one good and the other bad. We go through events with different experiences, shaping our views differently. But this bias is not bad and does not make some emotions and opinions less viable than others.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
Local gamer holds the re-released Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook 50-year anniversary edition. September 30, 2024.
Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Player's Handbook sparks complaints from players
From left to right, Hummingbird Embroidered Hat, Scarf, Embroidered Hat made by Belen Picuasi on display at the "Feel the Beat" exhibition. October 3, 2024.
'Feel the Beat: Felted Textiles' allows students to witness cultural exchange in interactive felt exhibition
“It’s All the Rage: Activism, Aging, and the Raging Grannies of Madison” exhibit at Nancy Nicholas Hall. Sept. 20, 2024.
'It’s All the Rage' exhibit proves activism has no age
Display in the Madison Public Library. September 20, 2024.
Madison Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The Overture Center. September 30, 2024.
'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari': Duck Soup Cinema brings classic horror to Madison
Shilpa Gupta’s MMOCA exhibit, “I did not tell you what I saw, but only what I dreamt.” September 26, 2024.
Monsters + MMoCA raises oppressed voices through poetry
More in Theater
Photo courtesy of Madison Opera
Madison Opera presents classic, 'Candide'
Playwrite's personal experiences on her high school debate team inspired "What the Constitution Means to Me." Image courtesy of Ross Zentner
Play challenging U.S. Constitutional protection of minority groups plays at Overture Center
'Mamma Mia!' promises sensational experience at Overture Center
'Mamma Mia!' promises sensational experience at Overture Center
Overture Center for the Arts
Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance brings electric experience to Overture
Matt Korda as the Sergeant, Stephanie Monday as Mother Courage, and Abigail Hindle as Kattrin
'Mother Courage and her Children' reminds us of humanity in war
Les Misérables
Timeless Broadway musical 'Les Misérables' to visit Overture Center
Donate to The Badger Herald