Madison Theatre Guild brings killer comedy ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ to Madison

All agree sisters Abby and Martha Brewster are all that is kind and generous, but these sweet old ladies have a secret avocation — poisoning lonely old men. Thus begins the dark comedy play “Arsenic and Old Lace,” written by Joseph Kesselring in 1939. Madison Theatre Guild brings it to life at the Bartell Theatre from March 14-22.

In the Brewsters’ cozy Victorian living room overlooking a cemetery, a drama unfolds, where each character adds a layer of eccentricity and tension. Abby and Martha Brewster live with their nephew Teddy — who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt. They are visited by his brother Mortimer, who tries to keep his engagement with Elaine Harper, and his sanity, intact in the wake of discovering his aunts’ secret.

This is made rather difficult with the arrival of his brother Jonathan — another family serial killer — and Jonathan’s accomplice, Dr. Einstein.

Madison Theatre Guild Director Steve Noll spoke with The Badger Herald about the play.

“It’s a timeless play,” Noll said.

The positive reception of the performance is a testament to this. Built on the comedic irony of contradictory human traits, the play remains university appealing — and hilarious.

“It was first performed in the 1940s but is still being rediscovered by the youth today,” Noll added.

The actors did justice to the play’s wit, delivering performances with impeccable comedic timing while keeping their characters’ exaggerated nature believable.

Sam Weeks, as Mortimer Brewster, brought an energy to the performance with his physical comedy and vocal performance, the absence of which was clearly felt whenever he was offstage. Dennis Yadon as Dr. Einstein also captivated with his subtle expressions and skillful use of a German accent.

The remarkable portrayal of Abby and Martha Brewster by Patricia Kugler Whitely and Peggy Rosin formed the heart of the production, delicately balancing the sweetness and malice of their characters. The cast occupied their respective characters so thoroughly, it is difficult to conceive another depiction.

The set design and lighting enhanced the play’s atmosphere, which shifted between cheerful and tense. The inviting living room, with its view of the cemetery, perfectly complemented the dark comedy. Meanwhile, the strategic dimming of the lights during critical moments heightened the tension and kept the audience on edge.

Additionally, the director’s choice to use actors instead of props for the dead bodies added a humorous detail, contributing to the overall absurdity of the play.

Under Noll’s direction, the play’s pacing was perfect, its comedic timing never wavered and each moment of hilarity landed with the utmost effect. This was demonstrated in the memorable scene where the antagonists, Jonathan Brewster and Dr. Einstein, have tied Mortimer Brewster up and are about to kill him, but decide to have wine first — unaware that it is poisoned — but are interrupted by the ringing of the doorbell.

This scene constantly shifted the tension and mood of the play, creating a tumultuous experience as the audience fluctuated between being on edge and laughing. The production kept the audience engaged throughout, as it flowed from one moment to the next without a misstep.

With its outstanding performances, continuous hilarity and delightful absurdity, Madison Theatre Guild’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” is a triumph.

Noll’s precise direction and the cast’s ability to balance humor and tension makes this production a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a good laugh.