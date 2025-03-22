Spring breakers playlist: Press play on your vacation

It is officially spring break at the University of Wisconsin! Whether students embark on journeys back home, trips with their friends or stay on campus, everyone can enjoy the break with a playlist that captures the carefree and breezy music of the season.

With a mix of certified classics and under the radar indie, this spring break soundtrack will get you in the groove.

“Back on 74” by Jungle

Released in 2023, “Back on 74” was an instant classic. Endlessly vibey, the track is lofi meets 70s disco. Nostalgia filled, it takes you back to your own 74, whether it’s a place or time. For me, it feels like driving on hometown roads while the sun sets.

“Heybb!” by binki

Can you bottle up a perfect party, and compose it into a perfect song? The answer is yes. The answer is “Heybb!” by binki. A true indie gem, “Heybb!” is addictively catchy and scratches all the right parts of the brain with its electric flow and funky bass.

“Honeypie” by JAWNY

The high energy keeps going with this 2020 throwback hit. Smooth electric guitar paired with sickeningly sweet lyrics, it is impossible not to take a bite out of JAWNY’s “Honeypie.” Simply put, if the sun is out, this song should be on, blasting through every speaker you own.

“Stargazing” by The Neighborhood

Mellowing out, this alt-rock band delivers a smash hit from an already incredible album, “Chip Chrome & the Monotones (Deluxe).” It reminds me of the best part of break — no classes and no early mornings. Spend your nights stargazing with someone.

“better friends” by BETWEEN FRIENDS

You could listen to any song by pop sibling duo, BETWEEN FRIENDS, and feel spring break to your core, but “better friends” just does the young and alive vibe justice. It’s the type of song that makes you turn the bass up all the way in your car until you feel the vibrations in your chest.

“Panama” by Sports

We all deserve to be on a beach vacation right now, but many of us are stuck wondering “what’s it like in Panama?” The song is delightfully calming with a tropical vibe, perfect for the relaxing moments of break.

“That I Miss You” by Vansire

Dream pop band Vansire makes music that I like to describe as indie EDM. With obvious electronic and synth influences, Vansire puts their own spin on indie pop. This one is dedicated to everyone going back home because by the fourth day with your family, you miss college so, so much.

“Calling After Me” by Wallows

In a true masterclass of bedroom pop, “Calling After Me” is an incredibly light and breezy indie pop tune. While pushing 80mph on the interstate, play this as the perfect road trip song: easy to sing, upbeat sound and catchy lyrics.

“Lost” by Frank Ocean

Although not all of us are vacationing in greener pastures this spring break, maybe this will help you feel a bit more international in your hometown or at school. Frank Ocean creates pop perfection with everything he touches, and “Lost” adds on with worldly lyrics and an otherworldly sound.

“The Thrill” by Wiz Khalifa, Empire Of The Sun

Wiz Khalifa remixes old and new to create the epitome of spring break sound. The song was initially recorded in 2009 for his mixtape “Burn After Rolling” but not released due to an illegal sampling of Empire Of The Sun’s “Walking on a Dream” from 2008. Released officially in 2020, the song has a timeless quality and proves the best of genre mixing—combining diverse sounds to make the most fun song of all time.