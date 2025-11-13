Niche classes to add to your schedule for the spring semester

With finals just around the corner, you’re likely feeling burnt out from learning the ins and outs of the economy in Econ 101 or how the government functions in Poli Sci 104. If this sounds like you, don’t worry!

Keep reading to learn more about a wide variety of classes that you can enroll in for the spring that will get you excited, and give you a fresh start to the new semester.

Dance 101: Social Dance I (1 credit)

Do you yearn to go back to the days where you and your younger sibling danced around the living room without a care in the world? Social Dance may be your escape.

Exploring a variety of styles from the Waltz to the Cha-Cha, there’s no shortage of skills that one can learn through social dancing. Introducing students to basic movements and concepts, the class teaches how to be both a leader and a follower on the dance floor. So grab a partner and head to Lathrop Hall for a class you won’t forget.

Botany 105: Mushrooms (3 credits, biological sciences breadth)

You either love them or hate them on your pizza, but you’re sure to love them in this class! Botany 105: Mushrooms provides students with an introduction to fungi galore, and unpacks the various ways they could utilize these organisms in their daily lives — whether it be for brewing beer or making cheese.

This class will give students a deep understanding of an often overlooked part of our planet.

Art History 106: Have Brush, Will Travel: The Italian Renaissance from Florence to Rome (3 credits, humanities breadth)

Want to be the next DaVinci? While you won’t be painting the “Mona Lisa” in this class, you are sure to talk about it, and how it paved — or painted — the way for other 16th-century painters, sculptors and architects that have created works you might see on your next visit to the Chazen.

Dance 110: Tai Ji (1-2 credits)

Not a fan of the Jitterbug? No worries! There’s no limit to the number of dance classes being offered here at the University of Wisconsin, perfect for students who’d rather be on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” than in a classroom.

Dance 110: Tai Ji is the class for you if you find yourself wanting to learn how you can use your whole body in order to improve technical skills such as flexibility, strength, alignment, endurance, movement and improvisation.

Geoscience 118: Eye in the Sky: Monitoring the Earth by Satellite (1 credit, physical science breadth)

Getting bored of your classes on Earth? No problem! Turn your eyes to the sky and get a bird’s eye view of our home planet in Geoscience 118: Eye in the Sky: Monitoring the Earth by Satellite. While you unfortunately won’t actually be going to outer space, it will certainly be an out-of-this-world experience if you take this course.

Social Work 100: So you Want to Change the World? (3 credits, social science breadth)

Feeling like Math 141 just isn’t helping you fulfill your dream of making a difference and changing the world? While I wouldn’t recommend dropping the class (you might need it to satisfy your gen-eds) you can certainly enroll in Social Work 100: So you Want to Change the World? for the spring semester.

In this class you will consider a variety of social problems and investigate ways in which to solve them. Bad news for sophomores, juniors, or seniors though — this class is exclusively for first-year students or first-year transfer students.

For everyone else, if you want to make a change, I would recommend starting by going to that 8 a.m. class you’ve been skipping all week.

Folklore 104: Sacred Places and Journeys (3 credits, humanities breadth)

Before any Swifties get too excited, no, this class is unfortunately not centered around Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album.

But, nothing is stopping you from popping in your headphones as you head to Van Hise for Folklore 104: Sacred Places and Journeys. This class introduces students to the study of religion through the lens of sacred places and journeys.

Counseling Psychology 105: Stress Reduction Focus & Wellbeing (1 credit)

What better way to cap off this list than to incorporate some stress relief techniques into your daily life?

While going down to the lake can help you relax, Counseling Psychology 105: Stress Reduction Focus & Wellbeing teaches students self-understanding, self-development and self-evaluation.

If this sounds appealing, take three deep breaths in and out and head to this class, which is sure to help you manage the seemingly never-ending stress brought about by the fall semester.