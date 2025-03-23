‘Beautiful, handmade things’: State Street’s hidden gem, Metric Forrest Studio

Nuzzled between familiar State Street favorites, Madison-based jewelry business Metric Forrest Studio opened a storefront in September last year. Whimsical and witchy, the shop offers an escape from everyday seriousness.

More than just a jewelry store, the Metric Forrest Studio is more than just a jewelry store, allowing customers to explore creative expression in a warm physical space. Home to beautiful handcrafted things, the new studio celebrates the one-of-a-kind nature the business has always maintained.

In 2019, owner and lead designer Forrest Voedisch purchased the jewelry business and has continued to expand since. In the physical store, Metric Forrest Studio offers art kits, journals and creative books, among other items.

Voedisch said she loves finding interesting brands to feature in her shop, finding what matches her handmade goods. Additionally, Voedisch hosts workshops in the studio, mixing her array of supplies with a vast knowledge of art making.

“I would love to be a bridge for people, helping them connect to their creative self,” Voedisch said.

Local artists craft the jewelry, featuring eclectic designs that incorporate vibrant colors, intricate metalwork and beautiful semi-precious gemstones.

Voedisch said her customers are those eager to challenge themselves beyond their comfort zone. For those in search of uniqueness, Metric Forest Studio fashions custom pieces by order, and many designs for sale are only made once. Currently, the business is working on moving into higher-end jewelry.

For Voedisch, art has always been a form of expression.

“I have been making things since I was four or five years old,” Voedisch said. “I have always been creating things. When I was younger though, I didn’t have much money, so I would just make things out of paper and glue and make little miniatures and things. As I got older and started to be able to buy beautiful materials to craft with, I just started expanding.”

Metric Forrest Studio was the natural progression of a life dedicated to crafting the unique, and Voedisch claims the studio has been her best canvas yet.

Voedisch said the store is a place where the community can explore their creativity, but the space itself is so clearly where she explores her artistic vision. Whether through the beautiful displays or colorful murals that grace the walls of her shop, her artistry weaves itself into every facet of the business.

“Having a store is just a great way to have an outlet for all of my ideas,” Voedisch said.

Voedisch said she manifested the perfect physical location for the business. Her jewelry populated shops on State Street for years, but as businesses shut down or stopped selling the pieces, it only made sense for Voedisch to establish a physical presence downtown.

“For me, I moved to Madison when I was 19, and I used to come down to State Street, and I just loved it,” Voedisch said. “I loved all the people, the action, the excitement. The fact of being in the heart of the city felt really exciting. That was 30 years ago and still being here, it feels right.”

With no surprise, small business ownership is a roller coaster ride for even the most prepared.

While researching her business plan, Voedisch saidrealized State Street’s retail decline and frequent turnover over the past 15 years, a trend worsened by the pandemic. Now, she feels a comeback in the community.

“We are having a really beautiful resurgence of restaurants and new development and lots of things coming here again, and I love that I can be a part of these other local businesses that have been here for a long time,” Voedisch said.

Voedisch said part of her journey was carving out her own place on State Street among long-standing shops and brand-new operations. She strived to maintain her unique brand presence while fitting into the historic culture of State Street.

Voedisch said she loves the variety of customers she reaches through her location on State. While forming her incredibly detailed business plan, she shared her initial hesitancy on how she would perform with the college crowd, but since opening, Voedisch has found them to be an integral part of her consumer base.

“I’ve really seen how the students are a third of my business, locals are a third and visitors to Madison make up my business,” Voedisch said. “For me, it’s just beautiful because throughout the week I see different types of people, out-of-towners on the weekends, locals on Sundays and students during the week when they are taking a break from their job or from school.”

Meticulously planned, Voedisch’s beautifully curated shop is a labour of love. Her passion for her business, her love for the community and her dedication to the small things that spark joy reflect perfectly in her storefront. In less than a year of operation, Metric Forrest Studio has already etched its mark in Madison.