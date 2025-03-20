Your guide to a spring break staycation in Madison

Spring break is here and with it a week to do whatever you wanted to do. Society has normalized going on vacation for Spring Break, but that does not have to be true. Madison is the perfect place to plan your staycation.

This is your break from classes, so embrace all of the wild adventures and calm relaxation Madison has to offer. There’s plenty to do in Madison that won’t break the bank and will make your staycation enjoyable. You’re stuck here, so let’s make the most of it — thrifting, Demolition Derby, ghost tours — Madison has all that and more to help plan the perfect week.

Thrifting day

Thrifting is cheap, easy and fun. Take this week to spice up your wardrobe and find your new summer staples. Madison is known for its many thrift stores that are a bus ride or less than a 10-minute drive away, including St. Vinny’s Dig & Save, Goodwill-Monona, Happy Hours, St Vinny’s Store and more.

Make a day out of it — expand your style and find something different that you wouldn’t normally wear, hunt for new decor to personalize your space.

Thrifting is an affordable and sustainable way to enjoy some retail therapy before the finals begin. Remember, the key is to arrive early before the Depop resellers raid the place and all that is good will be yours.

The Demolition Derby

Watch as cars repeatedly crash into each other until the last car remains standing. The Badger State Nationals Demolition Derby isn’t a complicated event, but it sure is destructive.

Taking place at the Alliant Energy Center from March 19-22, tickets range from $15-80. Bring your friends, place bets on which car will last the longest and enjoy the sheer destruction the Demolition Derby offers.

Ghost tour

It’s not Halloween, not even close. But have you ever wondered about the history of the many buildings along State Street or the lecture halls you sit in every day? Even if you haven not, this spring break could be your unique and unconventional way to learn about the eerie history, and hauntings, of your favorite spots.

Madison offers multiple ghost tours, the most notable being Mad City Ghost Walks, which calls itself “The Best Damn Ghost Tour In Madison.” Stops include the Delta Kappa Epsilon House (yes, frat boy ghosts), Ann Emery Hall — former residence of Madison’s most chilling unsolved murder case and UW Science Hall — where they used to perform live human dissections and many more chilling locations.

Another option is American Ghost Walks, which not only covers UW’s campus but also takes you down King Street, the oldest street in Madison, for a unique perspective on ghost stories, urban legends and paranormal activity. They also offer a State Street tour, taking you to haunting dive bars, theaters where spirits of the past still linger and other chilling tales of Downtown Madison.

Madison holds many secrets — this is your chance to uncover the ghosts, true crime and superstitions that lurk through the buildings you pass by every day.

Go outside!

It’s free, and less scary…

After being cooped up all winter and completing the never-ending Canvas to-do list, take this time to simply step outside. Go for a bike ride, a walk, run, fishing, visit the zoo, have a picnic, or just lay in the grass, the options are endless. Soak up some Vitamin D, let the fresh air clear your mind and let your brain thank you.

There are multiple trails near campus that offer beautiful lake views, like the Lakeshore Path. You can also take a stroll or bike ride to the Henry Vilas Zoo to visit your favorite animals and do not forget the ever endless UW Arboretum — all for free.

Dance your stress away

Get your hips moving like Shakira and step out of your comfort zone with the plethora of dance classes.

Slip on your cowboy boots and Boot Scootin’ Boogie over to Red Rocks Saloon off of State Street. They offer line dancing classes every Tuesday from 7-10 p.m., with additional late-night sessions from 9-10 p.m. It’s the perfect way to embrace your country side and pretend you’re in the Footloose remake.

For a Latin twist, The Capital Social has you covered. They offer Latin dance lessons on Mondays and Tuesday, plus multiple events throughout the month at various venues around Madison. These events run all night and include an hour-long lesson for you or you and a partner to learn basic steps and moves before hitting the dance floor.

Your staycation doesn’t have to be boring. Whether you’re thrifting, watching cars crash, hunting ghosts, dancing or just enjoying the outdoors, there’s plenty to experience in Madison. There is no need to go somewhere else when Madison can help you make this break the one to remember!