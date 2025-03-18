Nowruz: Persian New Year brings renewal, community to UW

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, falls on March 20. Meaning “new day” in Farsi, Nowruz is a time for celebrations with family and friends.

Symbolizing renewal, rebirth and the triumph of light over darkness, Nowruz is a time for joy and rejuvenation. This 3,000-year-old tradition marks the spring equinox — when the sun passes above the equator — and the first day of spring.

Marking the first day of the Persian calendar, Nowruz is celebrated primarily in Iran, but also in Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and largely throughout Central Asia.

For Persian University of Wisconsin students in the diaspora, large gatherings can be hard to come by. But, when they do occur, they are something particularly meaningful, connecting them to their heritage while building community in Madison.

Nedda Besharat, a senior studying neurobiology and the President of the Persian Student Society spoke with The Badger Herald to discuss Nowruz and its celebrations for Persian students on the UW campus.

“Our celebrations for Nowruz usually involve large gatherings of friends and family and lots of delicious symbolic foods, different street festivals, and ‘khaneh takani’, which literally means ‘shaking the house,'” Besharat said.

‘Khaneh takani’ is essentially a deep spring cleaning of one’s home in preparation for the arrival of the new year.

Central to Nowruz celebrations is the “Haft-Seen,” a symbolic table featuring seven items that start with the letter “s” in Farsi, each representing positive attributes for the new year. These include “seer” (garlic) for health, “serkeh” (vinegar) for patience and “seeb” (apple) for beauty.

After Persians complete the ‘shaking’ of their house, it is customary to wear new clothes around the “Haft-Seen” to look and feel their best!

PSS is a cultural student organization at UW that hosts events for the Persian diaspora in the Madison area. From casual gatherings and game nights to more formal cultural celebrations, PSS creates spaces for Persian students to connect with their culture and each other.

“Our main goal as a student org is to create a space for Persians to meet each other, stay connected to their culture, and know that they’re not alone, especially if they’ve recently immigrated to the US,” Besharat says.

For Nowruz, PSS hosts a formal gathering where attendees dress up and enjoy traditional foods, such as fish and rice.

The evening includes cultural performances such as dance or poetry readings, coming to head with a lively Persian dance party.

“I love constantly getting to meet new Persians in the community and bringing everyone together to not only have a great time but to recognize and be proud of our Persian heritage,” Besharat says.

Beyond the celebration of the Persian New Year, Nowruz serves as a space for Persians from around the Madison community to reconnect with one another amid their busy lives, honor their cultural heritage and create new memories together — embodying the spirit of renewal that is prominent during this joyful celebration.