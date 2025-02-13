Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

TEDxUWMadison to bring C-suite executives, prominent leaders to campus

TED chapter offers students chance to hear from experts across industries
by Clare Cowan
February 13, 2025
Photo courtesy of Melina Zarboulas

TEDxUWMadison, a chapter of the globally renowned TED organization, brings thought-provoking and inspiring talks to the campus community through its events at the University of Wisconsin. President Melina Zarboulas, a senior at UW, shared insights about the TEDxUWMadison’s mission, process and upcoming speaker event on April 6.

Curating speakers and organizing a TEDx event involves a thoughtful process. The board looks to invite professionals with compelling life trajectories and expertise across diverse industries. The club has reached out to C-suite executives and other prominent leaders for this semester’s upcoming event, creating a space for them to share insights about their life path. Past themes, such as last year’s focus on AI and technology, highlight the club’s commitment to exploring innovative and timely topics. 

“We’re ready to see what everyone’s bringing to the table,” Zarboulas said. “Each speaker has a TEDxUWMadison representative, so they work one on one with someone from our team with help drafting their speech.”

Leading TEDxUWMadison has been highly rewarding for Zarboulas. She feels fortunate to have met so many people from different academic backgrounds that she wouldn’t have met otherwise. 

This year, the speaker event’s topics will be a lot more diverse, ensuring every attendee will hear a talk that piques their interest. The topics and speakers reflect the diverse interests and identities of the UW community, spanning a wide array of industries.

“We have [speakers talking about] everything under the sun, we have software engineering companies, retail companies, food companies and hospitality,” Zarboulas said. “It really is touching on skill sets that can be used in any and all industries.”

The upcoming TEDxUW-Madison event is scheduled for April 6 and will feature 17 speakers sharing their stories and expertise. Each speaker will share their own TED Talk, lasting 10-15 minutes. The event’s attendance will be capped at 100 students, creating an engaging and connected environment. Tickets will go on sale in mid-March on a first-come, first-serve basis, priced at approximately $30.

Zarboulas hopes that attendees walk away from the April 6 TEDxUWMadison event feeling inspired and ready to enter the professional world after graduating. Hearing from real people who’ve navigated their respective workplaces can make entering the professional world feel less daunting.

As the countdown to April begins, TEDxUW-Madison is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience celebrating powerful ideas and innovative leaders. Learn more about the event and how to snag a ticket here.

Donate to The Badger Herald