Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Madison Opera stuns audience with performance of María de Buenos Aires

Madison Opera, Kanopy Dance bring tango opera to life at Overture Center
by Sylvia Butters and Akhilesh Peddi
February 1, 2025
Bennett Waara
Overture Center. January 29, 2024.

Starting with the famous line, “one day when God was drunk,Madison Opera recreated the classical Spanish tango Opera: María de Buenos on Friday evening at the Overture Center

In partnership with Kanopy Dance, Madison Opera’s debut of Maria de Buenos Aires was met with a standing ovation. 

Kathryn Smith, the general director of Madison Opera, spoke about the difficulty and opportunity that a show such as Maria de Buenos Aires presents and Francis Rabelais, the stage director’s creative approach. 

Advertisements

“[If] you do a Puccini opera like “La bohème,” Puccini tells you how to tell the story,” Smith said. “In this [María de Buenos Aires] you are kind of on your own. Francis put together the narrative that she wanted to tell so you won’t see this production anywhere else. [You] won’t see anything like it anywhere.

The show was also noted for its artistic use of costumes and sets. The sets, consisting primarily of two large facades, stood out for its creative conversions. First serving as a church, it was converted into a motel and later a bar. The set was also known for its unconventional use of a soda machine as a coffin. 

Kelly Guerra, who plays María, was praised for her performance and singing. She was especially celebrated for portraying emotion and the agony of death through her singing and performance of the shadow of María. 

Laureano Quant as El Payador was also recognized for his exceptional singing and performance, bringing lightness to the show. 

The show was most noted for its artistic introduction of María. Beginning with prayers and Laurenao Quant as El Payador the priest, a church set unfolds. In the background stand what appear to be three statues. In the center is Maria, dressed as Jesus, who suddenly comes to life, singing. The two figures next to her remain motionless, convincingly as real statues. Surprising all, they too come to life too while Maria breaks her character as the statue of Jesus introducing herself to the world as “María de Buenos Aires.”

The introduction of Maria along with other artistic choices standing out for their choreography, direction and music made Madison Opera’s performance of María de Buenos Aires along with Kanopy Dance a truly exceptional event. 

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
The Overture Center. September 30, 2024.
Madison Opera to debut production of Maria de Buenos Aires at Overture
Sweet Talk: A love letter to oranges
Sweet Talk: A love letter to oranges
You Belong Here Exhibit sign in the Chazen Museum of Art. December 9, 2024
Chazen exhibit highlights Latinx photographers
City of Madison Arts Commission announces new commission system
City of Madison Arts Commission announces new commission system
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Madison
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Madison
Bascom Hall
15 essential UW terms every Badger should know
More in Dance
Sotto is one of many downtown Madison locations with Latin dance nights.
Latin nights that should be on your bucket list
Madison Ballet explores love, respect, forgiveness with ‘Timeless’
Madison Ballet explores love, respect, forgiveness with ‘Timeless’
Overture Center for the Arts
Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance brings electric experience to Overture
Images from the Ballet. Credits to Becky McKenzie
Madison Ballet celebrates inclusion with ‘Love' premiere
UW Spirit Squad shines at nationals
UW Spirit Squad shines at nationals
Madison bar hosts weekly dance lessons and parties
Madison bar hosts weekly dance lessons and parties
Donate to The Badger Herald