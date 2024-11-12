How Badgers can participate in viral ‘winter arc’ trend

If you’re chronically online like I am, you’ve probably heard of the infamous ‘winter arc’ trend. But in case you haven’t, a ‘winter arc’ is a humorously exaggerated way of saying you’re going to focus on yourself this winter and emerge in the spring with your glow up, specifically when it comes to your physical appearance. All jokes aside, here are some ways to stay active as the cold creeps in.

Build a routine

One of the easiest ways to achieve your fitness goals is to visit two main recreation centers here on campus, the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center (the Bakke) and the Nicholas Recreation Center (the Nick). It can be daunting to go to the gym when you’re first starting, but the physical act of walking there is the first step. Next, it can be helpful to build a routine.

You can start building a routine or plan by doing simple exercises and using basic machines like the treadmill or StairMaster. Then, start to add some weights in and begin using more complicated machines like the abdominal crunch and the leg press. Finally, plan your workouts based on the muscle group you want to target or the purpose of the workout. Some days can be full body, legs, cardio, core, etc.

Here’s an example of how to implement this into your ‘winter arc’ — you start by doing some floor workouts from YouTube, then going on the StairMaster for 20 minutes. After a week, you start using weights in your YouTube workouts, going on the StairMaster for longer and you start playing around with different machines.

By week three, you have the days of the week planned around the purpose of your workout. Monday is core, Wednesday is legs and Friday is arms and upper body. This doesn’t have to be anything intense, but if you’re aiming to glow up by spring, I recommend having an element of consistency in your workouts, while slowly adding more endurance or weights to see results. Of course, make sure you’re eating enough to support your activity!

Activities galore

If routines bore you, you may want to try some group fitness classes and Wellbeing Workshops offered by the recreation centers. To participate in group fitness classes, purchase your Group Fitness semester-long pass online for 20 dollars, then classes are first come, first served from there. I love the range of these classes because they suit every fitness level.

At the Nick and the Bakke, there are weekly schedules of classes one can take, including yoga, group strength, cycling and high-intensity interval training, according to the Rec Well website. They also offer introduction classes to introduce students to techniques and forms used in these classes. Even if you just do one HIIT class a week, this is a great way to block off time in your schedule for fitness.

But a ‘winter arc’ is more than just prioritizing your physical fitness, it’s also about learning new things and practicing self-care. Wellbeing Workshops can help you do just that. Some upcoming Wellbeing Workshops include a guide to sick days, how to support close ones struggling with mental health while taking care of yourself and a skincare session with free product samples. These workshops are free and focused on creating healthy habits.

Finally, I can’t forget the massages offered at the Bakke. Support your ‘winter arc’ by making sure you’re doing stretches regularly and if you can, getting massages. Massage therapy is available on the second floor of the Bakke with each massage lasting from 60-90 minutes. Unfortunately, they do cost 80-110 dollars for students, according to Rec Well’s website. I think the world would be a happier place if everyone got a massage regularly. Look, I know they’re expensive, but if you have the opportunity to spend on one, you should.

Best running spots in Madison

While the colorful fall leaves cling onto the tree branches, take advantage of the picturesque scenery while you can by going for runs regularly. As someone who has never owned a car in Madison and walks everywhere, I have some spots to recommend.

First is the obvious choice, Lakeshore Path. I lived in Lakeshore for a full school year and gained a deep appreciation for the path. Take the path up to the picnic point for some amazing views. But, make sure you go earlier in the day because it’s not well-lit at night.

One of my favorite things to do when running is to pretend I’m picking out my future dream house. The neighborhoods past Camp Randall and nearby biking paths are perfect for this. These homes are beautiful and many of them are uniquely decorated and historical houses of Madison. These aren’t too far off campus either, so don’t worry about straying too far from home.

Another running path that might be my favorite is to follow the string of parks bordering Lake Mendota. Some of these include James Madison Park, Giddings Park and Tenney Park. All of these parks are beautiful and give you a chance to take a break and people-watch on your runs.

Buy a mat, use it anywhere

If you’re extremely busy or just don’t enjoy leaving the house to exercise, you can still participate in the ‘winter arc’ trend. My advice? Buy a yoga mat and use it in your room for 20 minutes each morning. This can be extremely beneficial for clearing your mind and moving your body. You can do stretches, yoga, pilates, ab workouts, small weight lifting, meditation — the options are limitless. If you don’t have your own room, you can still do this in front of your roommates if you feel comfortable.

Yoga mats are easily transportable, so you can take them with you if you’re going home for the weekend or going somewhere for a short period. Another reason I recommend purchasing a mat is because it may hurt your back and neck if you try to do floor exercises without one.

I hope this helps you get started on your ‘winter arc’ grind, but seriously, make sure you take care of yourself this winter!