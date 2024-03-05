Newman Civic Drag Show takes Varsity Hall stage Wednesday

Madison’s drag lovers are in for a treat as we welcome professional drag queen and host of the Newman Civic Drag Show Cynthia Mooseknuckle and several other drag queens to Varsity Hall. Enjoy an evening full of diverse performances from a wide range of stunning performers. Admission is free for all and mocktails will be available for purchase.

Upon arrival at the Newman Civic Drag Show, attendees can expect a brief and painless lesson about drag show etiquette followed by a magical evening of diverse performances from local drag queens, Mooseknuckle said.

“I think they’re just going to be surprised by the amount of diverse performances that will be there,” Mooseknuckle said. “This is a very talented, very diverse crowd of performers.”

The lineup certainly has no shortage of talent.

The performers Mooseknuckle mentioned include ZZ Topz, Lavender Jones, Will X. ULV, Risk E. Bismuth, Melee The Queen, Dee Dee Purr, Bimbo Dinero and A.D.H.D.

Mooseknuckle is excited to work with a number of local performers and praised Madison’s underappreciated scene of diversity.

“I’m really glad how local we went with this, because Madison has a huge, talented drag scene,” Mooseknuckle said.

Drag shows are certainly not new to Madison. You can often find drag events happening downtown, whether it’s a Drag Brunch or a Drag Bingo. According to Radio Milwaukee, drag in Wisconsin dates all the way back to the 1880s, possibly even earlier.

While drag culture in America was chiefly popularized by the rise of the famed TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” created in 2009, drag can actually be traced back to the Potawatomi, Winnebago and Ojibwe tribes indigenous to Wisconsin. These cultures recognize and celebrate particular tribe members called the “M’netokwe” or two-spirit beings, a term for Native individuals who possess both male and female spirits. These individuals are highly respected and looked up to within tribal communities for their extensive knowledge and wisdom.

For many members of the drag community, whether it’s performers or viewers, drag is a way to let yourself live the fantasy you’ve always wanted to live.

“[Drag is] an escape from the real world [where] everything falls away for a couple hours,” Mooseknuckle described.

For Mooseknuckle, it isn’t just about the singing, dancing, jokes and glam. Drag also acts as a way for individuals to briefly experience a life outside of their own — on or off stage.

“I have tried very hard to keep them separate,” Mooseknuckle said about the overlapping of drag and non-drag identities

While some drag performers may choose to intersect certain aspects of their drag and everyday personas, Mooseknuckle prefers to keep the two identities away from each other to maintain a balance of attention between the two and prevents the development of a sort of false identity. But, there is one notable exception.

“I will say that the confidence from being Cynthia has overlapped,” Mooseknuckle said. “I used to have more self-worth as Cynthia, but I would say that aspect has mixed in with my everyday life now.”

A typical drag queen adorns a vibrant, glamorous outfit complete with faux, voluminous locks and intense, eye-catching makeup that exaggerates and glamorizes the drag queen’s natural features.

Mooseknuckle gathers a lot of inspiration from theater and cosplay, as well as pop culture — especially the famous pop singer P!nk. But when it comes to performance, Mooseknuckle noted late drag queen Danielle Avalon, a Madison performer who passed away June 2019.

“Her essence of just being unapologetically herself was a great inspiration to me,” Mooseknuckle said.

Drag events act as a middle ground for drag queens and drag fans to express love and appreciation for the culture in an exciting and welcoming environment. Performers extend and challenge the different ideals of what it means to be a man, a woman and simply a human being.

As a drag queen who did not make any money from drag in the first three years, Mooseknuckle has advice for those looking to enter the drag stage, or new performers who may feel lost.

“Remember why you’re really there,” Mooseknuckle said. “You’re not there to just entertain, you’re there for you.”

Mooseknuckle said the audience has a particular sort of empathetic reaction with performers when it comes to drag shows, and the energy of both groups is equally important.

If you hope to catch Mooseknuckle March 6, there is just one condition.

“Rule number one — come to have fun,” Mooseknuckle said.

The Newman Civic Drag Show will take place on March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. in Varsity Hall at Union South. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free for all guests.