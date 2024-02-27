Pizza meets fish fry in Ian’s limited edition slice

For lovers of Friday fish fry and pizza, look no further. Ian’s Pizza has released their Fish Fry Pizza special for the sixth year. The pizza comes with pieces of fried fish, French fries, tartar sauce, mozzarella cheese and is topped with coleslaw.

I went in skeptical but my friends and boyfriend all told me: how bad could it be? Wouldn’t it be just like a sandwich? They were right, but I’m conservative when it comes to pizza with my go-to at Ian’s being the tomato and pesto pizza.

But as a lover of a Friday fish fry, I had to give this new rendition of a classic Wisconsin staple a try. So I went.

When I went to order, the pizza wasn’t out — I’d be getting a fresh-out-the-oven slice. I waited anxiously to catch a glimpse of the unexpected combination I was about to try.

After the first bite, I thought it was good. I mean, it tastes like you’re eating all the most important aspects of a fish fry, but on a pizza.

Overall, I would rate the pizza a 6.5 out of 10.

It wasn’t bad. I enjoyed eating it and appreciated how cheesy it was — that’s what made it feel more like a pizza — but the taste wasn’t very complex.

My two favorite parts of fish fry are the coleslaw and the tartar sauce. The distinct tanginess of both complemented the fried fish and French fries, which on their own don’t have much complexity. But the tartar sauce and coleslaw on this pizza didn’t pack a punch, so rather than standing out, they blended into the colorless mix of cheese, dough and fried food.

What the pizza did was leave me craving a good fish fry rather than leave me satisfied on a Friday night.

For those curious to give the pizza a shot, it’s available at Ian’s only on Fridays while supplies last, according to their Facebook.

I appreciate Ian’s for bringing a classic Wisconsin staple to their pizza, but next Friday I’ll stick to tradition.