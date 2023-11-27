‘Orson Welles Presents: An Evening with Nixon’ to take stage at Bartell Theatre

This Wednesday, take a leap back in time with an unlikely historical pair — Orson Welles and Richard Nixon. The two figures meet in the new play, “Orson Welles Presents: An Evening with Nixon.” The original play will take the stage for the first time Nov. 29 at Bartell Theatre in Madison and will run through Dec. 2.

The play, written by Finn Gallagher and Nathaniel Klein, features actor Orson Welles performing a magic show in the year 1985.

Some of Welles’ most renowned works include the 1941 film, “Citizen Kane” and the 1938 radio production, “War of the Worlds.”

In the new original play, Welles, while conducting his magic show, accidentally summons a demon taking the form of former president Richard Nixon, despite Nixon still being alive. The two men engage in a battle for the stage and are nearly swallowed by their own shadows. The play is directed by its co-writer, Klein.

Gallagher and Klein are two of the founders of a new theater collective called Oracular Studios. Most of the founders attended the same small liberal arts college in Tennessee and collectively moved to Madison to start their new business.

The company handles all their own production and publicity, Gallagher said in an email to The Badger Herald. The members print posters at home, run rehearsals after their day jobs and build their own sets, props and costumes, according to Gallagher.

Gallagher, Klein and the other founders of Oracular Studios chose to open the theater business in Madison due to their shared attraction to its flourishing, up-and-coming art scene.

“It feels like the biggest small city, and we want to start integrating into the local community,” Gallagher said.

Oracular Studios co-founders Lang Phillippi and Dillon Sheehan also add their own flair to the production — Lang serves as costume designer and assistant director and Sheehan works as set designer and stage manager.

The Bartell Theatre in Madison is located at 113 E. Mifflin Street. “Orson Welles Presents: An Evening with Nixon” will appear on the Evjue Stage. All productions from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 will show at 7:30 p.m. and the Dec. 2 production will show at 2 p.m.

General tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.