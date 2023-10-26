Lil Yachty to bring Madison on a ‘Field Trip’

Lil Yachty is set to perform at The Sylvee on Saturday, Nov. 4 as part of his “Field Trip” tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. This will be the musician’s first performance in the area since the release of “Let’s Start Here,” his fifth and most recent studio album.

On the “Field Trip” tour, Yachty is performing new hits from his most recent album “Let’s Start Here,” but also plenty of classics like “Broccoli” and “iSpy,” according to Boston.com.

Miles Parks McCollum, better known by his stage name Lil Yachty, quickly rose to fame in 2016 when two of his songs, “One Night” and “Minnesota,” went viral, according to GQ. Yachty’s “weirdness,” or colorful, childlike and cartoonish style made him stand out against his grittier Atlanta peers like Young Thug.

In a sudden departure from some of his more mainstream work like his album “Lil Boat 2,” Yachty dropped “Let’s Start Here,” an arty, psychedelic rock album in January 2023. The album is a far cry from mainstream hip-hop, from its instrumentals, to its vocals to its lyrics and the titles of its tracks.

Earlier in his career, Yachty’s low-key delivery led some fans to label him as a “mumble rapper,” a title he feels misrepresents himself and his music, Yachty told Billboard. With “Let’s Start Here,” the musician aimed to represent a part of himself the public is unfamiliar with.

“I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly,” Yachty said in the interview with Billboard.

Yachty performed two popular songs from the album, “The Black Seminole” and “Drive Me Crazy,” on “Saturday Night Live” in April with singer-songwriter Diana Gordon and a full band, according to Billboard. The show was moody and portrayed a journey, just like the album.

Now on the “Field Trip” tour, Yachty is making 39 stops around the globe. The tour kicked off on Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C. and will end on Dec. 17 in Vienna, Austria.

One of Yachty’s recent “Field Trip” shows on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Vancouver had to end for safety reasons after only five songs when security struggled to keep fans from entering the mosh pit, according to Complex. But Boston.com called the Boston show’s mosh pit “excited but respectful” and said Yachty kept his interactions with the audience short.

Tickets are for sale on The Sylvee’s website.