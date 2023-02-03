Jim DuBois’s father began DuBois Formalwear in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after noticing the lack of tuxedo clubs in his town. DuBois started working at the business when he was a freshman in high school. His father passed the business to DuBois, and he has been running it since 2013.

DuBois Formalwear used to have a location in Madison located inside Vera’s Bridal, but Nedrebo’s Formalwear eventually offered Vera’s a better deal and DuBois left Madison.

DuBois came back to Madison in Nedrebo’s old space 13 years later. Nedrebo’s was bought out by a larger company in Minnesota, and DuBois is now the only tuxedo store in Madison that is Wisconsin owned and based.

“We are thrilled to be back in Madison with their formalwear needs,” DuBois said in an email press release. “It has been a long time since we’ve had a store in this community. With this new location, we’ll be able to provide Madison with stylish and up-to-date menswear for every special occasion in a timely manner.”

DuBois said they have two employees in Madison at this point. Finding employees is one of their biggest challenges, but he is optimistic about the future.

The business is marketing to engaged couples, specifically the brides. They attend bridal shows, and some of their locations are in bridal stores. The business also uses email and direct mail communication to market to customers.

University of Wisconsin sophomore, Kaitlyn Israngkun Na Ayuthia said that brides often have stronger opinions about what the wedding party wears and marketing to the brides could be an effective strategy.

DuBois said the business was thriving when they were in Madison over a decade ago, and they hope to get to that point again. He wants to open more locations in Madison, including one at their old location.



Editor’s Note: This article was updated to reflect the correct spelling of Nedrebo’s Formalwear and their positive relationship with DuBois Formalwear.