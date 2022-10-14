The city of Madison boasts many unique restaurants and exciting concert venues, but it can be hard to choose which restaurants and shows to attend. Depending on where you live, here are some recommendations for some amazing grub and entertainment.

For the food-obsessed:

Despite what may be said about Madison as being one of the best college towns, with its bars and Badger games, it is worth noting this city has some amazing spots for food. The close proximity to farmland makes this isthmus a vibrant hub for eats.

The Dane County Farmers Market takes the cake as the best spot to hit for local, in-season fresh foods, and its location on Capitol Square makes it easily accessible for students living on campus near State Street, Langdon Street, downtown or in the Tenney-Lapham area.

Upstart UW Dance Marathon Raises $41k For Children HospitalThe University of Wisconsin Dance Marathon student organization hosted its namesake event for the first time in its young history Read…

UW’s vicinity to downtown Madison makes it easy to visit the show-stopping food trucks at the end of State Street, as well as convenient stops like Forage, Naf Naf Grill, Conrad’s, Estacion Inka, Colectivo, Paul’s Pel’meni, Chen’s Dumpling House, The Globe, Cheba Hut and Himal Chuli.

Capitol Square and the many streets surrounding it offer a smörgåsbord of dine-in restaurants. This area features classic Wisconsin-esque places like Ian’s Pizza, The Old Fashioned, Cooper’s Tavern, Nitty Gritty, Great Dane, Tornado Room and Essen Haus. But the neighborhood has more upscale spots where one might go on a date or make a reservation for a visit from their parents, such as Graze, Cento, Tavernakaya, Heritage Tavern, Rare Steakhouse and Naples 15.

Heading toward Camp Randall, you’ll find the fan favorite Kwik Trip, as well as Mickie’s Dairy Bar, Greenbush Bakery, Pizza Brutta, Bloom Bake Shop, Brasserie V, Sequoia, Everyday Kitchen, La Brioche true food and many more.

Dorothy gives ground-shaking performance at MajesticIt’s difficult to pin down exactly what genre Dorothy fits under. When you hear their music, you can feel the Read…

For concert-lovers:

Madison might be off the radar when it comes to big-name North American tours, but it is the spot for the independent music scene.

Majestic Theatre, located on King Street just behind the capital, is quite the place for live music. The theater was built at the beginning of the 20th century, and the interior proves just that. It gives a jumping-off-the-rafters feel and makes it the perfect gathering place for indie college kids looking to sardine themselves as close to the stage as possible.

This fall, Majestic Theatre expects visits from Two Feet, Duckwrth, Tai Verdes, Soccer Mommy, Magdalena Bay and TikTok star Brittany Broski.

Review: ‘Russian Troll Farm’ expertly explores crucial concept of truth in free speechRussian Troll Farm is a dark comedy where tense, audible discomfort is followed by laughter after every punch line. But Read…

Another small venue on its way to the big leagues is High Noon Saloon. The name lives up to itself by feeding into the saloon vibe with a large, rustic interior. One look at this place and you’ll be thinking the “Hoedown Throwdown” is about to bust out any second. Many square dances have definitely been held here.

High Noon Saloon is uptown is located right on East Washington. Smaller local and national acts pay visits to this stop, including the likes of Vista Kicks, Sueco and Madison’s very own Disq.