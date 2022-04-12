Beginning April 7 and ending April 14, the Wisconsin Film Festival, hosted by the University of Wisconsin, is showcasing over 150 films spanning across all genres and lengths. The films are being shown in a combination of both UW theaters and outside theaters, such as the AMC Cinema within the Hilldale Shopping Center. The festival hopes to revamp the classic theatrical experience, showing films in-person as opposed to online.

Some films, such as Nicolas Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” feature well-known actors and actresses, while other films follow a more indie style, being student-made and/or low budget.

All screenings are free to UW students — as long as seats are not filled — and all that is needed to gain admittance is a valid WisCard. For non-UW students, All Festival Passes can be purchased here for $325. Tickets to individual screenings can also be purchased in-person in the Mitchell Theater Lobby, located across from East Campus Mall.

Parents who want to bring their children are also in luck as the festival has created a program called “Big Screens, Little Folks” in which there are a combination of age-appropriate full-length and short films.

For the list of screenings and all other information, visit the festival website here.