Lucasfilm finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is set to release May 25 via Disney+. The series, which features Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Kenobi for the first time since 2005, takes place ten years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith” that drove the notable Jedi into hiding.

First announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, “Kenobi” has been the leading series in a wave of new Disney Star Wars content, including “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” which debuted last year.

The trailer shows an aged Obi-Wan on Tatooine watching over a young Luke Skywalker — the galaxy’s last hope. It appears the central conflict of the series will be focused on The Inquisitors, first shown in the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels.” The Inquisitors are a group of Sith assassins tasked with hunting down any Jedi who may have survived Order 66. Rupert Friend leads the group as The Grand Inquisitor, with Fast and Furious’s Sung Kang playing the Fifth Brother and Moses Ingram debuting as the new Inquisitor Reva.

In a move that surprised many after the events of “A New Hope,” Hayden Christensen is set to return as Darth Vader, with a duel between him and Kenobi being promised as the “rematch of the century.” Also returning are Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who play Owen and Beru Lars, on top of the composer of the original trilogy, John Williams, who has created some of the most iconic music in Star Wars.

The “Kenobi” series coming in a limited format is not a surprise, as Disney has found immense success when releasing content like this, such as with “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” Shot much more cinematically, these limited series tend to feel more like a long movie than a group of episodes within a show.