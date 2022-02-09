Peter Bjorn and John perform in a free concert on King Street in front of The Majestic on August 26. Students and Madisonians alike jammed out to the Swedes' rock hits, with local DJ Nick Nice spinning from atop the theater's marquee. Lead singer Peter Moren entertained an energetic crowd with fan favorites and reappeared to play encores. Badger Herald Archives

The Greeting Committee brought their incredible talent and energy to Der Rathskeller in Memorial Union on Feb. 4. Presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate, the band stopped at the University of Wisconsin before kicking off their U.S. tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday.

The Greeting Committee is an indie rock band based out of Kansas City, Missouri. They currently have two albums, three EPs and a number of singles all available on music streaming apps. I started listening to The Greeting Committee during summer of 2021 and they quickly became one of my favorite artists. When they released their second album, my love for their music solidified, and I was so excited to find out they would be coming to Madison. I would definitely recommend giving their music a listen if you haven’t already.

Three easy meals for busy college students who hate cookingWhen it comes to eating in college, you often don’t have many options for a quick and easy bite. Sure, Read…

The audience at The Rath was on their feet dancing Friday night. Lead singer Addie Sartino held the crowd’s attention throughout the entire set, bringing audience members onstage with her and having a great time performing. Guitarist Brandon Yangmi, drummer Micah Ritchie, bassist Pierce Turcotte and multi-instrumentalist Noah Spencer all stunned with their skills as well.

The Greeting Committee’s setlist drew from their newest album, a 2021 release titled “Dandelion,” but also incorporated songs from their first album called “This is It” and other previous releases.

‘One Spectacular Night’ by AJR brings interactive experience to virtual concertsHow do you create a state-of-the-art virtual concert? This is the question AJR asked Nov. 19 when they announced their Read…

My favorite moments from the show were when the band played my favorite songs. The song “Pull It Together” highlighted the skills of both Sartino and Yangmi and had the audience cheering them on during long-held vocal notes and guitar riffs. The song “Make Out” had the audience jumping and emphasized Ritchie’s talent on the drums.

After the show, the band members interacted with fans, signed items and sold their merchandise. I talked to both Sartino and Yangmi, and they both were friendly and humble.

The best movies about journalism of all-timeI will be the first to admit that I have not seen the most movies about journalism, especially ones made Read…

The Greeting Committee can be found on Instagram @thegcband and individual members can be found @iamaddie, @brandonyangmi, @mbritche, @pierceturcotte and @noahjspencer. More information about The Greeting Committee’s music and tour can be found on their website.