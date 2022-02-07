After an 11-year hiatus, “Jackass” is back, with Paramount Pictures releasing the newest installment of the franchise, “Jackass: Forever,” last Friday.

The gang looks noticeably different: Johnny Knoxville has grey hair, Steve-O is sober and Chris Pontius is well, Chris looks pretty much the same. Despite all that, the gang did not hold back from doing some of their wildest stunts yet.

The first official trailer, released July 20, started off reminiscing on the beginning of the franchise and showing clips from some of their originals. Quickly, it jumped to the new era of “Jackass”, with one of the most ridiculous stunts showing Ehren McGhehey facing a bear while coated in honey and salmon and strapped to a chair. Even with age, they show no signs of slowing down.

While the “Jackass” franchise is rarely considered top-tier cinema, that didn’t stop “Jackass: Forever” from blowing up the box office in its opening weekend, making $23.5 million in 3,604 theaters, more than doubling its budget of $10 million.

It beat out “Moonfall,” a disaster sci-fi movie about the potential annihilation of the world, by over $13 million, while simultaneously taking down “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from its seven-week reign at the top of the domestic box office charts.

Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator and Eric André,who helped come up with some of the stunts, all make appearances in this movie.

Rated an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.8/10 on IMDb, many critics and fans alike are hailing this as a must-see, especially since this is most likely the last “Jackass” movie the group will make. Some theaters in and around Madison to view the film include AMC Madison 6, Flix Brewhouse Madison and AMC Fitchburg 18.

The movie is not currently streaming.