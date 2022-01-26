The gavel is misused by some judges - but which? Courtsey of Flickr user Brian Turner

Two fans of the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas are suing Universal Studios for her omission from the film “Yesterday.”

Conor Woulfe, 38, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County say in the lawsuit that they were misled by the film’s trailers and promotional campaign into paying $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video to rent the film — a decision they say was made solely because of the assumed appearance of Ana de Armas.

The trailer in question, which can be seen here, shows Ana de Armas as an apparent love interest of the main character, played by Himesh Patel. The studio did have plans to include her in the movie, going so far as to even film scenes with her in it, but removed all scenes including her in the final cut.

The lawsuit states that Universal Studios was “unable to rely on [solely Patel and co-star Lily James] to maximize ticket and movie sales and rentals,” utilizing Ana de Armas’s international fame, gained through movies such as “War Dogs” and “Blade Runner 2049,” to dupe fans into watching the film.

“Yesterday” is about a struggling musician named Jack who, after an unexplainable freak accident, is the only person left in the world who remembers the Beatles. With this knowledge, he begins to perform their songs to the public, claiming them as his own and rises to international fame because of it.

The movie finished 38 in the domestic charts for 2019, in front of films such as “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” but behind films such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.” It had a budget of $26 million and grossed over $73 million domestically and $153 million worldwide.

No decision has been made yet in the case. The lawsuit can be viewed here.