As the restrictions surrounding the pandemic that engulfed the nation for the past year and a half dwindle, many of us still feel weary about the potential consequences that can stem from public gatherings.

With this in mind, the University of Wisconsin Art Department has set up two virtual galleries, free to all, to celebrate the amazing artwork created by students. This artwork can be viewed from the safety of a computer screen or other device.

First beginning as a way to combat the absence of in-person displays, the exhibits remain up online frozen in time, continuing to display the artwork created by students as they combatted the adversity of the pandemic.

The two most prominent galleries are the UW Art Class of 2021 Fine Art Exhibitions, which feature the work of both master students and seniors studying fine arts. These exhibits display of students’ best pieces, culminating all they have learned throughout their artistic career into one gallery. The results are truly breathtaking —even those who don’t have an immediate affection for art will be left breathless.

Each piece of art is unlike the rest, with the artists exploring a wide range of artistic forms such as ceramics, painting, performance and more. There is truly something for every niche to enjoy.

Besides the art, this virtual gallery connects viewers to the artists, providing miniature biographies detailing their past, influences and goals. For example, graduate student Oudi Wan uses a filigree technique to satirize society’s tendency to follow something based on its popularity rather than its quality.

Stemming from a Chinese perspective, Wan creates art with the goal of helping the observers base their opinions on intrinsic value rather than basing their assumptions on outward displays.

The UW Art Department puts on these galleries every year to support its students while also displaying the prestige of the program.

They are dedicated to developing aspiring artists to their full potential, creating incredible artists with a colorful perspective.

For the UW Art Class of 2021 Master of Fine Arts Exhibitions, click here.

For the UW Art 2021 Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Exhibition, click here.