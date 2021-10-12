Melissa Febos: “Girlhood”: Febos will be reading from her new book, “Girlhood” as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. This book navigates her relationship with becoming a woman and the societal expectations placed on womanhood. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Madison Central Public Library. FREE. Visit here for more info.

How to be an Anti-Racism Advocate and Why it Matters: Part of the Humanities without Borders Lecture Talk, professor at University of Boulder Colorado Jennifer Ho will discuss critical race theory, her own personal journey through identity and race and anti-racism. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m. at UW Elvehjem Building. FREE. Visit here for more info.

UW Blue Note Ensemble, UW Jazz Orchestra: You like jazz? The UW Blue Note Ensemble and UW Jazz Orchestra will be performing a variety of jazz works. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Hamel Music Center. FREE. Visit here for more info.