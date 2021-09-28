- Cultures and Craft: Indigenous Arts: Make your own dream catcher and learn about this traditional art form. This event takes place Thursday, Sept. 30 at Union South, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This event is FREE and open to all! Visit here for more info.
- Sphinx Virtuosi Concert: Sphinx Virtuosi is a classical chamber group whose goal is to make classical music more accessible to general audiences. Their program comprises classical works by BIPOC composers. This will take place Thursday, Sept. 30 at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students. Visit here for more info.
- Free Art Friday: Celebrate LGBT+ history with paper crafts, resources and history this Friday, Oct. 1 at Memorial Union from 5-7 p.m. This event is FREE. Visit here for more info.
- The Jump Around: A Badger Pre Game Dance Party: The Majestic Theater is hosting a pre-game party Friday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. The event is FREE if you are in red, $5 if you are in blue. For more info, visit here.
- Tropidelics & Bumping Uglies: This Cleveland based band incorporates elements of reggae and funk in their dynamic shows. They will be performing Sunday, Oct. 3 at Majestic Theater, at 8 p.m. Tickets in advanced are $15 and $18 at the door. Visit here for more info.