- ProArte Quartet: The internationally acclaimed Pro Arte Quartet will perform their seventh Beethoven program, as part of a year long celebration of the 250th anniversary of his birth. April 9, @ 7:30 pm. This event is free, to watch, visit here
- Lewiston/Clarkston: In a special event, the Forward Theater Company will showcase two plays, Lewiston and Clarkston. The plays center around the lives of the descendants of Meriweather Lewis and William Clark. Available April 9-25. Tickets are $10 per student. For more information and tickets, visit here
- UW-Madison Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble: Presenting a varied program including works by Astor Piazzolla, Jan Koetsier and Vaclab Nelhybel. April 10 @4pm. The event is virtual and free, donations are accepted. For more information and to view the performance, visit here
- Another Round Virtual Screening: Presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee, Another Round is a Danish film where four high school teachers consume alcohol everyday to see how it affects their professional and personal lives. April 10, all day. This event is free. For more information and to sign up, visit here