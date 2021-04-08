ProArte Quartet: The internationally acclaimed Pro Arte Quartet will perform their seventh Beethoven program, as part of a year long celebration of the 250th anniversary of his birth. April 9, @ 7:30 pm. This event is free, to watch, visit here

Lewiston/Clarkston: In a special event, the Forward Theater Company will showcase two plays, Lewiston and Clarkston. The plays center around the lives of the descendants of Meriweather Lewis and William Clark. Available April 9-25. Tickets are $10 per student. For more information and tickets, visit here

UW-Madison Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble: Presenting a varied program including works by Astor Piazzolla, Jan Koetsier and Vaclab Nelhybel. April 10 @4pm. The event is virtual and free, donations are accepted. For more information and to view the performance, visit here