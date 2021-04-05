I have always believed that a movie should be judged based on what it is trying to be. No one went into a “Transformers” movie expecting to see a cinematic masterpiece. They just wanted to see robots fighting robots. And for that, they were fun, dumb and entertaining. The same goes for any monster movie. No one expects riveting dialogue or an emotionally devastating plot. People want to see a giant lizard fight a dragon or a gorilla.

In that sense, “Godzilla vs. Kong” hits it out of the park. The final act of this movie has some of the most wildly entertaining moments I have ever seen on-screen, and that is all that I needed from this movie. Great action. Great visuals. And a bunch of monsters destroying a city.

Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall and Millie Bobby Brown attempt to carry the human side of this story, but due to boring dialogue and a convoluted plot, their half of the film is nearly unwatchable. But again, and I cannot reiterate this enough, these movies never try to be anything but fun, dumb action. The human plot is not the main crux of this film. Rather, it is a catalyst to push the monsters into fighting one another.

Yes, this movie is an absolute drag when monsters are not punching each other. But luckily, that is a very large chunk of this movie and more than makes up for the uninteresting human storylines. It’s definitely worth a watch with a big tub of popcorn in your lap.

See “Godzilla vs. Kong” in theaters and on HBOMax now.