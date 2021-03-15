Here’s everything you need to know about what happened at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Like many other award shows this season, the festivities looked a little different due to COVID-19. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show was taped at an indoor soundstage with four small stages hosting performances along with an outdoor stage where the awards were presented. Everyone present wore masks while they weren’t presenting, performing or accepting an award.

The show included tributes to iconic music venues across the country that have struggled since COVID-19 forced them to close their doors a year ago. It also had an extended in memoriam segment with tribute performances for Little Richard, Kenny Rogers and John Prine, who died of complications related to COVID-19.

Nominees and Winners

Beyoncé led the pack this year with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch who racked up six nominations each.

The winners list was dominated by women this year. Beyoncé made history by surpassing Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammy history, winning her 28th award last night.

On top of that, the big four awards were swept by female artists. Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times with her win for “Folklore.” Billie Eilish took home her second consecutive award for record of the year for her song “everything i wanted,” while H.E.R.’s protest track “I Can’t Breathe” took home song of the year. Best new artist went to Megan Thee Stallion, who also won best rap song with Beyoncé for “Savage,” becoming the first woman to win the award.

Other notable wins included Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” for best pop solo performance and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” for best pop vocal album.

Performances

Possibly the best part of the Grammys are the showstopping performances, and this year’s lineup was stacked. Harry Styles kicked off the show with a performance of his song “Watermelon Sugar,” followed by a performance by Billie Eilish of her record of the year-winning track “everything i wanted.”

Other notable performances included Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars as their new group Silk Sonic, DaBaby and Dua Lipa, as well as Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift. In one of the most highly anticipated performances of the night, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performed their racy song “WAP” for the first time ever.

Lil Baby’s performance of his song “The Bigger Picture” alongside Killer Mike and activist Tamika Mallory was filled with poignant and relevant imagery related to police brutality and the criminal justice system.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards was full of amazing performances and record-breaking wins, despite a little COVID-19 weirdness, music’s biggest night did not disappoint.