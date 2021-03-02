I Was Anxious to Go: Women and the Military: “ I Was Anxious to Go” is the title of a conversation hosted by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation. Women veterans will tell stories of their service and what it means to them. This virtual event is free to attend. March 8th @ noon. To buy tickets, visit here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curator-conversation-women-and-the-military-tickets-133773808061

World Vibe Fest: World Vibe Fest is a global event accessible from the internet. The lineup features artists from all over the globe. General audience tickets are $20 . The festival goes from March 6-8. For more info and tickets, visit here: https://worldvibefest.com/tickets

Split Britches: Split Britches, comprising Peggy Shaw and Louise Weaver, is a performance troupe. They will give a lecture on their latest work, “ Last Gasp: WFH ,” which is available for viewing until March 10th. The lecture will be on March 8th @ 5 pm. This event is free to the public. For more information and links to the film and lecture, visit here: https://cvc.wisc.edu/programs/shaw-and-weaver/

The Fight for Free Speech: Media attorney, author and UW alumni Ian Rosenberg and UW Professor Emeritus Donald Downs will discuss the origins of our free speech protections and where they might go in the future. This event is free with registration and will be on March 4th from 1-2 pm. For more information and tickets, visit here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/the-fight-for-free-speech/

Free Art Fridays: Sketchbook Edition: On March 5, pick up a free sketchbook and let those creative juices flow. Available all day, while supplies last at Wheelhouse Studios at Memorial Union.