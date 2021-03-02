Now more than ever, the podcast industry is BOOMING. No matter what you’re into — whether it be sports, crime or fashion — there is a podcast for you.

In this list, you will find some extremely underrated podcasts which are guaranteed to help make the most mundane tasks more enjoyable.



1) Blind Dating

If you are a fan of “The Bachelor,” then you’ll definitely get hooked on this podcast. In each episode, host Tara Michelle introduces one single person to two potential partners. Throughout the episode, each stranger tries to make a case for why they should receive a second date. But the catch? The camera is turned off the entire time.



2) Crying in Public

In this hilariously relatable podcast, four 20-something friends describe all the trials and tribulations of living in New York City as broken, confused young professionals. They navigate through topics of sex, jobs, money and, most of all, crying. If you want to feel like you’re hanging out with a group of close friends, then you’ll fall in love with this podcast.



3) Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

“Queer Eye” Queen Jonathan Van Ness hosts this compelling podcast where he interviews new guests every week and is ready to learn about their lives. Van Ness is also not afraid to bring up tough topics, which makes each episode so powerful. He interviews everyone from astronauts to famous figure skaters, so there will be no shortage of entertainment from episode to episode.

4) Crime Junkie

Though “Crime Junkie” may be more mainstream than the other podcasts on this list, the show is popular for good reason. In each episode, Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat dive into a disturbing, true crime which has occurred across the country. If you’re someone who can never get enough of mystery — this podcast is the one for you.

5) Statement Mondays

In need of some Monday morning inspiration? Well, this podcast has you covered. Every Monday, Natalie Muenster interviews bold, successful women and digs into how they harness their identity both in and outside of work. Each episode is filled with helpful tips and tricks for every 20-something who is just beginning to start their career.