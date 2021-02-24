Kristin Hannah’s highly anticipated novel, “The Four Winds” was released a few weeks ago and rose to instant popularity.

The number one bestselling author of “The Nightingale” and “The Great Alone” has done it again with her 24th book. Already a #1 New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestseller, “The Four Winds,” is set in Dust-bowl era America and tells the story of resilience and hope in the face of immense adversity. It comes at a time when Americans are dealing with yet another intense challenge.

The queen of historical fiction, Hannah has built an empire with her writing. “The Nightingale” is a household name when it comes to WWII historical fiction and her novel “Firefly Lane” just landed a Netflix original series. So, what makes Kristin Hannah’s novels so popular?

First and foremost, it’s the settings. From Nazi-occupied France in “The Nightingale” to rugged and isolated Alaska in “The Great Alone,” the backdrops for Hannah’s novels are never boring. She uses descriptive imagery and cultural references to fully immerse her readers in the environment, and it’s clear that she does extensive research to make her writing as historically accurate and engaging as possible.

But what really makes Hannah’s novels stand out are the characters. Though her books can be long, every page counts when it comes to creating characters to connect with. Themes of family, perseverance and survival are present in many of Hannah’s most beloved works and the personalities and relationships she creates are what drive these themes home — and inevitably bring on the waterworks.

“The Four Winds” is Kristin Hannah’s 24th novel, so there are plenty of stories in her catalog to choose from. Whether you want to read about Russia in WWII or the Pacific Northwest in the late 20th century, you can be sure you’ll find something in Hannah’s collection that will interest you.