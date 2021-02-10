Valentine’s Day Micro-Concert: Enjoy a 10-min curated concert experience by the Willy Street Chamber Players! Two people will be accompanied by two musicians in a socially-distanced setting, where they will play a unique program just for you. The event is at various times from Feb 12-14th @Arts+ Literature Laboratory. General admission starts at $20 . For more info and tickets, visit here.

Okaidja Afroso: Okaidja Afroso is a singer-songwriter from Ghana. He combines elements of electropop and West African musical styles. Join in on this virtual concert Feb 11, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students. To buy tickets, visit here.

DIG JAZZ- Acoplados Latin Project: A performance that is part of Wisconsin Union’s DIG JAZZ series, Acoplados Latin Project is a Madison-based group that plays all sorts of different Latin-American music genres. February 12, 7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit here.

Amplified Dignity: Black Dancers Drawn by Hirschfeld: As a part of Black History Month, the Al Hirschfeld Foundation is exhibiting some of Hirschfeld’s works in an online exhibit, available until March 13th. Al Hirschfeld was a renowned “characterist” and this exhibit showcases his works capturing artists and dancers from the 20th century. This is the latest exhibit in the Al Hirschfeld Foundation’s Black Art Matters series. For more information, visit here.