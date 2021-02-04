Warning: this review may have spoilers so if you have not watched the latest season or episodes, read this article at your own discretion.

“The Mandalorian” is a mini-series related to the Star Wars movie saga. It is directed by Jon Favreau and released its first episode on the streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2019. The general setting for the series takes place after what happened in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

In the series, the Mandalorian is a bounty hunter and for one of his contracts, he finds “The Child” and must return him to his kind. The Child is also known as the foundling throughout the series, and it looks like a young Yoda. The show focuses on the interactions between the Mandalorian and The Child, and the lengths to which the Mandalorian goes to return The Child.

In many episodes, The Child uses the force to achieve what he wants to do, and we see that while small, The Child is extremely powerful. As the show progresses, we watch the Mandalorian grow fond of the foundling and vice versa.

Intrigue compounds as the audience learns more about Mandalorian lore — the Jedi and the people of Mandalore are ancient enemies, and now this Mandalorian has to return a young Jedi to his kind. The dynamics between the two main characters both summon laughter and rip at heartstrings.

Because The Child cannot speak, all interactions between the two main characters appear unilateral. But The Child does understand the Mandalorian, and you can see its response through its face. While the two don’t quite trust each other at the beginning of the show, through a series of adventures, we watch as they grow close, and the Mandalorian becomes a father figure for The Child.

As a “Star Wars” fan myself, this adventure proves just as exciting as the ones in the movies. Because I watched the show as each episode was released, it gave me something to look forward to every week and all of my stress dissipated as I went on a new journey each week.

If you’re feeling stressed or out of shows to watch, I highly recommend this one to relax, to hang out with friends or family or just to emerge yourself into the world of a classic saga.