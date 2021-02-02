Finding a way to express and differentiate yourself is vital to developing identity. Some choose fashion, some write, some paint and some pierce or tattoo their body. Facial piercings, whether they are septum, nose, earrings or gauges, are increasingly popular among college-age students.

Nowadays, many teens and college students see facial piercings as part of their identity. Each has a different reason for piercing their skin. I asked a couple of students about their facial piercings, what they symbolize and if they had any tips for those considering a piercing in the future.

The most popular piercings are those of the ear and nose. Septum piercings — those which go through the bridge of the nose — are becoming increasingly popular. These piercings are attractive because they are lower on the pain scale and can always be reversed if one decides they don’t enjoy it anymore.

We asked one student, Lizzi Shiel, why she gravitated toward a septum piercing and what it represented to her.

“I liked how it looked on me, and I thought it made me feel more like myself,” Shiel said. “My piercing doesn’t really represent anything … maybe that I get to decide what I do with my body.”

Students like Shiel see piercings as not only a symbol of fashion but also one of independence. College students looking to discover more about themselves turn to things like piercings and tattoos to represent themselves.

Self-expression is not something that can always be put into words, and symbols like piercings can take on multiple meanings for an individual — or none at all. Another student, Jackson Solien, cites a similar reason for piercing his ears.

“I think it represents me working on myself,” Solien said. “Just me working on myself and changing myself.”

While the idea of piercing something like the septum may seem scary, many say it hurts no more than a little pinch. If the piercing is done properly, it should not go through cartilage, a much more sensitive part of the face.

While it can be scary, students like Shiel and Solien believe it was well worth it.

“Just do it,” Shiel said. “Worst case, you can just take it out and your body can heal.”

Whether or not you are considering a piercing in any regard, it is important to understand what they mean for some individuals.

Piercings can represent strength, independence or a fresh start for many college students. They are a great way to express and discover identity, something which can be very hard to do in the midst of a pandemic. So, if you’re on the verge of getting a piercing soon, follow the advice above, and go for it!

“Just go for it,” Solien said. “ You can always take it out, and let it close up.”