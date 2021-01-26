Winter Wonderland: Scavenger Hunt: Part of Wisconsin Union’s Winter Wonderland, the Scavenger Hunt will occur near Memorial Union and East Campus Mall from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14 . Participants have the opportunity to win Wisconsin Union gift cards from $5-25! Sign up is free. Visit here to sign up .

Online Performance of “The Niceties”: Performed by the Forward Theater Company, “The Niceties” by Eleanor Burgess is the story of a Black college student and a white professor who clash over the student’s thesis about the American Revolution. Ticket holders can stream the event once between Jan. 22 and Feb. 7. Tickets are $10 for students. Buy tickets here .

COVID-19 in Ecuador: Part of the webinar series Global Health Tuesdays hosted by UW-Madison’s Global Health Institute, speakers talk about Global Health Challenges. This week’s speaker is Avriel Rose Diaz, who is the executive director of Walking Palms Global Health in Bahia de Caraquez, Ecuador. Diaz will discuss measures taken in Ecuador to combat COVID-19. Jan. 26, 4:30-5:30 pm. Register here .

Verona Quartet online concert: The Verona String Quartet is known for its captivating interpretations of contemporary music, and are recipients of prestigious awards, such as the 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award. This concert will open with a live Q&A, followed by a concert. Tickets are $10 per household for students and $17 for Wisconsin Union members. Jan. 29, 7 p.m, Q&A, 7:30 p,m, concert. Buy tickets here .