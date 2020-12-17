Join ArtsEtc. Editor Veronica Kuffel and ArtsEtc. Associate Editor Rachael Lee as they venture into Madison to taste test four different boba tea shops: Sencha, Kung Fu Tea, Le C’s and Taiwan Little Eats.
- Artsetc
- Art
Join ArtsEtc. Editor Veronica Kuffel and ArtsEtc. Associate Editor Rachael Lee as they venture into Madison to taste test four different boba tea shops: Sencha, Kung Fu Tea, Le C’s and Taiwan Little Eats.
UW-Madison's Premier Independent Student Newspaper
All Content © The Badger Herald, 1995 - 2020